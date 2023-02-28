The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum (NCNGRR) is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March with a series of events recognizing Sarah Kidder, who became the first woman railroad president in the world in 1901.
Sarah Kidder ran the Narrow Gauge Railroad for twelve golden years, during which time, all back debts were cleared, shareholders were paid dividends (both for current and past years) and the Railroad enjoyed both profits and popularity, according to the NCNGRR museum.
She was known and respected among businessmen for her ability to accept recommendations and welcome the changes deemed necessary to keep pace with a fast-growing region.
The Narrow Gauge Railroad attracted numerous prospective buyers due to its location and success. Sarah Kidder shrewdly negotiated, selling her shares and resigning as president in April 1913. Upon her resignation, the entire Board of Directors also resigned, according to the NCNGRR museum.
The value of her Narrow Gauge Railroad shares was around $500,000, a comparable value today of approximately $14 million dollars.
Sarah Kidder retired to a private life in San Francisco and died there in 1933, at the age of 91.
Upcoming events at the Narrow Gauge Museum: Who was Sarah Kidder?
Sarah met and married civil engineer John Flint Kidder in 1870 and they moved to California in 1873.
Many residents know the history of John Kidder’s extensive work with railroad surveying brought them to Grass Valley where he became chief engineer, responsible for the construction of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad (NCNGRR), running from Nevada City, California, through Grass Valley, to Colfax, California, where it connected with the Central Pacific Railway.
John and Sarah Kidder were considered Nevada County’s most valued citizens as Sarah Kidder assumed the role of a gracious hostess and socialite. They oversaw the design and construction of a 28-room mansion adjacent to the NCNGRR in Nevada City where senators, dignitaries and celebrities were entertained, including Mark Twain and boxer John L. Sullivan.
When Jon Kidder died in 1901, Sarah Kidder became the majority stockholder. As a highly resourceful and respected individual, Sarah Kidder was elected president of the Narrow Gauge Railroad, according to the museum.
On March 4 a ‘Women in History’ talk is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with Megan White, Associate Professor of Women’s History at Sierra College, and then at 12:30 p.m. a 10-minute game show introduction to “Who Is Sarah Kidder?” produced by the Nevada Union High School Broadcast Club in collaboration with Nevada County Media.
The 10-minute game show will repeat each Saturday from March 11 - June 17 in the Kidder Wing Exhibit in the museum.
On March 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. Elinor Barnes and Bernie Zimmerman, Nevada County Landmarks Commissioners will lead a presentation on Sarah Kidder and other prominent women in Nevada County’s storied history.
A presentation and book signing with “Iron Women” New York Times best-selling author Chris Enss will take place at the NCNGR on March 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum Railbus tours will be operating each Saturday from 12:45 – 3 p.m. There is no charge to ride. However, the railbus can only operate with the financial support of the passengers. Please consider a donation when you reserve your trip.
The railbus operates on Saturdays each hour from 9 a.m. approximately 2:40 p.m. from April to October, weather permitting.
All events are at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 5 Kidder Ct, Nevada which exhibits a collection of railroad and aviation artifacts, photographs, and documents for visitors and historians alike.
Exhibits include the NCNGRR Engine 5, rolling stock, an early steam automobile, and other examples of Nevada County’s transportation history.
For more information call 530-470-0902 or visit https://ncngrrmuseum.org/ for details.
