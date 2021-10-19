Zepparella to bring Led Zeppelin tribute to Miners Foundry

The all-female Led Zeppelin cover band Zepparella will make their return to Miners Foundry in Nevada City on Oct. 22. The band has proven to be a favorite of local music fans, and provide audiences with a long tribute to one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

The group is made up of vocalist Anna Kristina, bassist Holly West, guitarist Gretchen Menn, and founding Zepparella member and drummer Clementine. Audiences can expect to be treated to the classic Zeppelin sounds and songs, including hits like “When The Levee Breaks,’ “Whole Lotta Love,” and “Kashmir.”

Zepparella strives to replicate the experience of seeing Led Zeppelin live, and the band honors the musicians who continue to inspire them. They refer to Zeppelin as “the greatest band in the world” and they take pride in giving audiences an enthusiastic rock ‘n’ roll experience.

During this time Miners Foundry reminds the public that the venue is following all safety protocols related to COVID-19, and which include proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the event or proof of vaccination. The use of facial masks is required except when drinking or eating. Foundry staff will be following the same protocol. For updated safety information attendees can visit https://minersfoundry.org/safety/ .

For more information regarding Zepparella or any of the Miners Foundry programming please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry

KNOW & GO WHAT: Zepparella WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Friday, Oct. 22. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. INFO: https://minersfoundry.org/events/ TICKETS: $30 – 40