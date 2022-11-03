Zen lacquer collection featured at Kodo Arts in Nevada City

Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques will have a unique collection of Zen lacquer ware at their upcoming show November 5-13. Called ‘Kamakura-bori’ in Japanese, it originated in the Kamakura Period ca. 1185-1333. Kamakura was a city south of Edo (present Tokyo). It was the epicenter of Buddhism and Zen religion, culture and arts at the time.

The story started with the importation of thickly lacquered wood wares from China. It was quickly incorporated with Japanese arts and traditional patterns. Especially the Buddhist image sculptors of Kamakura who carved ritual Buddhist implements and the temple carvers started in earnest to carve vessels for incense, tea ceremony and trays. Kamakura-bori lacquer ware was born.

The carvings are made of Japanese Judas Tree or Ginko wood. These woods were chosen for their density and carving ease. The entire process from carving to the final lacquering involves nine major steps. The wood has to dry for six months to a year. The pieces are characteristic in their antique look where the polished area appears red and the black lacquer remains within the carving.

Interestingly, at the beginning of the Meiji Period ca. 1868-1912, the government passed an anti-buddhist edict elevating the Shinto religion and making the Emperor a god as Japan looked to catch up with the West and modernize. This led to a major decline of Buddhist sculptors. Two of these famous Zen Buddhist sculptors, Itsuki Goto and Kenzan Mitsuhashi, stepped up and singlehandedly ensured the survival of Kamakura-bori and went on to greatly improve the quality and development of Kamakura lacquer ware.

A lovely array of Kamakur-bori pieces will be on display at the Kodo Arts Warehouse Show from Nov. 5-13, along with Japanese antique furniture, home décor, garden, kimonos, art and much more. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Kodo-arts.com or call 530-478-0812.

Source: Kodo Arts Japanese Antiques

