Zen-flavored teachings and silent retreat in Grass Valley

"Discover Your True Self," is the theme of weekend events Jan. 26 and 27 at Grass Valley's Unity of the Gold Country.

Mukti, a teacher in the lineage of her husband Adyashanti, will offer a Friday, Jan. 26, meeting at 7 p.m. and a separate all day silent retreat on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mukti joined her husband in co-founding Open Gate Sangha in the California Bay Area in 1996 to cultivate the awakening of consciousness in those who yearn for truth, peace and freedom.

She has been greatly influenced by her background in Christianity, Vedanta, Zen Buddhism and Chinese medicine, and draws from those roots to point audiences back to the natural state of wholeness or undivided consciousness.

Friday evening costs $15 and Saturday $85 (or $75 by Jan. 19).

Registration will be available at the events.

For information or advance registration visit the website at http://www.muktisource.org; for local information call Bill Drake at 530-265-2084.