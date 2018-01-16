Yummy Fixins: Creamy sun-dried tomato chicken (recipe)

It's a proven fact that you can't have too many chicken dinner recipes.

This simple one-pan recipe is delicious and something the whole family will enjoy.

If you want to add a little extra flavor you can sauté mushrooms with the garlic and shallots or add some fresh basil as a garnish.

Serve over gnocchi, pasta, brown rice or even quinoa.

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

Makes two to four servings

Ingredients

2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoons salted butter

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 shallot, diced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, preferably not in oil

1 tablespoons Italian seasoning

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan, for garnish

Dry the chicken off with paper towels, making sure to remove any moisture. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Melt butter in a large pan over medium-high heat, and add chicken. Sear the chicken 2 – 4 minutes each side, until golden brown. Remove the chicken from the pan, slice into large strips and set aside.

Heat olive oil in the same pan and add garlic, shallot, red pepper flakes. Sauté for 1 minute. Stir in chicken broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian seasoning.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 – 5 minutes, whisking occasionally.

Return chicken to the skillet. Cover and cook until the chicken is cooked fully through, about 10 minutes.

Serve the chicken along with the sun-dried tomato cream sauce over pasta or rice. Enjoy!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.