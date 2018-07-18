Yuba Lit presents two poets from San Francisco & two from Nevada City for a night of charismatic work

The popular literary reading series, Yuba Lit, will present a poet and a short story writer from San Francisco alongside two emerging local poets for a lively evening of daring and charismatic work on Thursday, July 26. The evening begins at 7 p.m. at a new venue for the series, the beautiful Reiki Kitchen in Nevada City.

Headlining is Shauna Hannibal, who recently earned a rave for her debut poetry collection.

Writes the San Francisco Chronicle, "I couldn't put the book down and felt by the end like I'd made a sexy new friend who could see, unsettlingly, into my private obsessions."

Reading with Hannibal is David Rutschman, a Soto Zen priest and hospice grief counselor whose stories have appeared in The Sun, the Alaska Quarterly Review, and Witness, among other leading literary journals.

From Nevada County, Travis Davis and Liz Smith will share their poems.

Launching the evening is the return of Yuba Lit's always surprising audience flash reading round. Attendees who bring a poem or page of their own to share will be entered into a raffle, with five randomly chosen to take the mike and read their work.

"I'm excited about this Yuba Lit for several reasons," said Yuba Lit founder and producer Rachel Howard. "First, we've got two bold, surprising, supremely artful San Francisco writers, both with books out from Forklift Press, coming to read with two Nevada County poets who don't have books out yet, but I would place bets will someday.

"Second, we'll have wonderful ambiance for this reading: the beautiful, historic Reiki Kitchen, in Nevada City's old Chinatown directly across from Sopa Thai — and we'll have use of their lovely patio for an intermission of wine and mingling. Third, I've missed the flash audience readings. It is such a thrill to hear the range of gutsy, beautiful work our local writers are producing."

As for the featured readers, Shauna Hannibal is the author of "Hannibal" (Forklift Books, 2017), her debut collection of poetry with praise from Laura Kasischke and Dean Young. Her work has appeared in jubilat, Big Bell, Forklift, and Ohio.

In addition to his journal publications, David Rutschman is the author of the story collection "Into Terrible Light "(Forklift Books, 2017).

A fine artist working in pastel and mixed media, Liz Collins is a 20-year member of the Nevada County Writer's Block, a writing group, and is finishing a novel and a poetry collection. She has lived in Nevada City for 25 years.

Travis Davis has a chapbook, "Hands Grabbing for the Light that Moves Through Them," published by SP CE poetry studio in Lincoln, Neb., (now known as The Aliens art studio).

His poem "First September in Tuolumne" will soon be published by Canary Lit. He moved from Wyoming to Nevada City last fall.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. Reiki Kitchen is located at 313 Commercial St., Nevada City.

A $10 donation payable by cash or check at the door supports Yuba Lit's production costs. Patrons are encouraged to reserve a seat by writing to yubalit@gmail.com with their name and number of guests.

Yuba Lit is a fiscally sponsored project of the Nevada County Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization, and donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information, visit http://www.yubalit.org. The series also has a Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/yubalit.