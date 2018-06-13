This spring, two young local black boys were racially harassed while riding their bikes in Nevada City. In response, inspired by the Love Walk in 2017, the boys are calling other middle and high schoolers to ride bikes through town with them and the whole town to cheer them on.

The main route is from the Nevada City Library down Broad St. to the Stonehouse. A smaller group will ride with the boys over the Pine St. and Sacramento St. bridges past the site of the harassment. They wish to reclaim the streets and create a new memory. The youth invite supporters to line Broad St. with positive messages of love and "Black Lives Matter."

This is an opportunity for people in the community to cheer for the boys in a way that will further their positive message: that this is a place of love and safety for youth of color — and all their friends.

Crossing guards, cleanup crew, and other volunteers are needed. All are welcome to a patio celebration at the Stonehouse afterwards…

Those who wish to participate in the bike ride must wear helmets and some sort of red clothing for visibility. Those who want to cheer on the riders are encouraged to bring signs, banners to support the cause.

Mapping out the day

Recommended Stories For You

Starting at the Nevada City Library:

3-3:30 p.m. Bike Decorating & Snacks

3:30 p.m. Gathering & opening speeches.

4 p.m. Youth Ride down Broad Street (Supporters are asked to please spread out along the street).

4:30 to 6 p.m. The Stonehouse patio celebration with speakers and music.

Percentage of profits to go toward the founding of a mentorship program for local black youth with mentors of color.

For info, updates and volunteering see the Facebook Event Page "Youth Ride Against Racism" and the Volunteer Signup Page on signupgenius.com by searching for the email youthrideagainstracism@gmail.com.