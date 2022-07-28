Youth production of The Emperor’s New Clothes at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to announce The Main Stage Playmakers youth production of The Emperor’s New Clothes on July 29, 30 and 31 in the Marisa Funk Theater. The Center is thrilled to bring live theater to our stage for the first time since the building remodel that was completed in March of 2020.

Performed by 26 amazing young actors, ages 7-14 years old, this exciting play is being directed by Paulette Gilbert, who has worked with children for nearly 30 years as a teacher, actor and director.

With a BA in Early Childhood Education and a Master’s degree in Theater from Louisiana Tech University, Gilbert’s extensive experience with professional companies across the country includes a national tour with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. For the past 15 years she has taught and produced theater for young people in Nevada County. Paulette is also a professional Costume Designer, primarily for the B Street Theatre in Sacramento and locally for Sierra Stages.

“Theater is so impactful because it encourages and enhances a child’s capacity for self-expression and their sense of self-esteem,” Gilbert said.

The Mainstage Playmakers aims to provide a theater experience for children ages 7-15, and The Emperor’s New Clothes is the debut production for 2022.

The Emperor’s New Clothes is a fun play that features a mischievous trio of “tailors” that comes up with a get-rich-quick scheme to convince a vain emperor to wear their magic in clothes. They claim that only smart people can see these amazing garments. Will everyone just pretend to see the clothes? Will these three schemers get away with the jewels and gold? Is there anyone brave enough to tell the truth?

Perfect for the entire family this two-act production will leave you in stitches from laughter. Audience recommendation, ages 4yrs+, runtime approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.

Source: The Center for the Arts