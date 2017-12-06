‘Young Marx’ – Live from London playing at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com/ntlive or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

Sierra Cinemas presents Rory Kinnear as Karl Marx in the new comedy "Young Marx," broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The production is directed by Nicholas Hytner and reunites the creative team behind the Broadway and West End hit comedy "One Man, Two Guvnors."

1850, and Europe's most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho. Broke, restless and horny, the 32-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit, and child-like emotional illiteracy.

Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures. His writing blocked, his marriage dying, his friend Engels in despair at his wasted genius, his only hope is a job on the railway. But there's still no one in the capital who can show you a better night on the town than Karl Heinrich Marx.

"Hugely enjoyable. Pacy, witty and vivid" — Radio Times

"A seriously clever comedy. Riotous fun." — The Times

National Theatre Live regulars will recognize Rory Kinnear for his superb performances in "Othello," "Hamlet," "Last of the Haussmans" and "The Threepenny Opera."

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world. Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Tickets for "Young Marx" are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under.

Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.