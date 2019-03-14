You can get with het, you can get with hat

These have been a busy four years for the Het Hat Club Gypsy Jazz Party Band, encompassing more than 150 concerts in twelve different countries and counting.

They describe their last album, Balkanouche, as "the meeting of the improvisation culture of gypsy jazz from Django Reinhardt and the wild Balkan dances and party mood."

They draw inspiration from the breadth of the musical traditions of Eastern Europe, including Transylvanian hora, Bulgarian kopanitsa, Serbian kolos, Turkish cocek and Classical waltz. Alongside the core project of their music itself, Het Hat has committed themselves to environmental sustainability causes within the festival and world party scene, focusing in particular on plastic and general waste reduction.

Het and Hat refer to the sixth and seventh districts of Budapest, where the band has its roots, but you aren't likely to find them there for long. Like the gypsy communities from whom they draw so much of their inspiration, they step lightly, travel fast, party hard and play from the soul.

Het Hat will be appearing Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City.