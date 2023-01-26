YonderMountainStringBand-PRO-012623

Yonder Mountain String Band takes the stage at Miners Foundry in Nevada City tonight.

 Provided photo

Bluegrass lovers will want to get tickets early to enjoy an evening of incomparable musicianship as Yonder Mountain String Band takes the stage at Miners Foundry tonight. Their latest release, “Get Yourself Outside” is a 2023 Grammy Award nominee for Best Bluegrass Album.

The Colorado based band has been pushing the limits of what to expect with both original compositions as well as their own take on popular mainstream songs audience members will love since 1998.