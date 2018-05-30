Yearbook recognition: Forest Lake Christian School program recognized for dynamic and engaging yearbook

Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, today announced that Forest Lake's yearbook program has been named a 2018 Jostens' National Yearbook Program of Excellence. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy.

The Forest Lake award winning yearbook program is led by student Emma Schmitt under the direction of Randy Jackson, Forest Lake Christian School's yearbook adviser.

Jostens' National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall for yearbooks delivered during the school year. The award was presented to the Forest Lake yearbook program for achieving the defined criteria in each of three following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

"Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have acted as wonderful stewards by creating an exceptional yearbook for their school and community," said Chuck Mooty, Jostens president and CEO. "Yearbooks are a critical part of telling a school's story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members with state-of- the-art tools and resources that help celebrate moments that matter."

The Forest Lake yearbook program will receive a gem-studded recognition pin and a banner to display in school, so the entire school community will be aware of the outstanding achievement.

Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years. Schools rely on Jostens and their local Jostens representatives to provide a combination of journalism education and technology tools to deliver a learning experience that helps students develop 21st century skills in journalism, photography, writing and design, leadership and business while creating the permanent record of the school year.

Jostens invests in state of the art technology, best in class service, educational curriculum and award winning print manufacturing platforms to plan, design, build and produce yearbooks.

Source: Jostens