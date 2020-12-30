Year in review: More of KVMR 89.5 FM’s favorite music of 2020

More of KVMR 89.5 FM's favorite music albums of 2020, featuring more than a dozen additional shows and hosts.

Provided photo

Sunny War’s 2020 album Can I Sit With You? and Lagniappe Sessions by Hen House Studios was just one of KVMR’s favorite albums.



Here is part two of KVMR 89.5 FM’s favorite music albums of 2020, featuring more than a dozen additional shows and hosts.

Each year, this list shows the eclectic variety of music played on the non-commercial station, though this is only a partial list of all the shows on KVMR, which has over 170 active broadcasters. Despite the station being closed during the pandemic, most broadcasters are preparing new. original shows at their homes, usually pre-recorded but with a growing number being broadcast live as they happen.

Laura Miller – Diamonds & Rust – Saturdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Dirt and the Stars (Lambent Light Records)

Eliza Gilkyson – 2020 (Red House)

Gretchen Peters – The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs Of Mickey Newbury (Scarlet Letter)

Joni Mitchell – The Early Years (Rhino)

James Taylor – American Standard (Fantasy)

Don Lipari – Earth Music – Alt. Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon

Tranquebar – Ø (Kaskelot)

L’Attirail – Footsteps in the Snow (CSB Productions)

Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra – Brasses for the Masses (Asphalt Tango Records)

La Caravane Passe -Nomadic Spirit (At(h)ome)

Mahsa Vahdat – Enlighten The Night (Kirkelig Kulturverksted)

Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Fortuna (Vetnasj Records)

Maria Mazzotta – Amoreamaro (Agualoca Records)

Zoe Modiga – Inganekwane (Zoe Modiga)

Ayom – Ayom (Amplifica Records)

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan – Navarasa (Domino)

Johnny Gallagher – Tuesday Music Magazine – Tuesdays 4 p.m.to 6 p.m.

Toots and the Maytals – Got To Be Tough (BMG)

JD Taylor – The Coldwater Sessions (Vizztone)

Chuck Prophet – The Land Time Forgot (Yep Roc Records)

Natural Numbers feat. Judah Eskender Tafari – Listen To The Lion (Dub Club LA)

The Devonns – The Devonns (Record Kicks)

Frazey Ford – U Kin B The Sun (Arts & Crafts)

Skip Marley – Higher Place (Island Records)

Gary Wells – Crooked Highway – Alt. Sundays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Bob Mould – Blue Hearts (Merge Records)

Danny Barnes – Man On Fire (ATO Records)

Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling (ATO Records)

The Third Mind – The Third Mind (Yep Roc Records)

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All The Good Times (Acony Records)

Son Volt – Live at the Orange Peel (Transmit Sound Records)

Mike Cooley, Patterson Hood and Jason Isbell – Live at the Shoals Theatre (Southeastern Records)

X – Alphabetland (Fat Possum)

Todd Wahoske – Todd’s Two Too (Friday Morning Show) – Alt. Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately (Matador)

The Orb – Abolition of the Royal Familia (Cooking Vinyl Limited)

Mac Miller – Circles (Warner Bros)

Woods – Strange to Explain (Woodsist)

Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine (Skint)

King Gizzard and The Wizard Lizard – K.G. (Flightless)

Luluc – Dreamboat (Sun Chaser)

Amo Amo – Canta EP (Pacific Standard Records)

The Juan MacLean – Manthony EP (Correspondent Music)

Disclosure – Ecstasy EP (Island)

Lynn Heintz – Wednesday Morning Show – Alt. Wednesdays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Achilles Wheel – Live On Wesley’s Road

Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band – Just Like Moby Dick (Paradise of Bachelors)

Dave Alvin – From an Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings (Yep Roc Records)

Khruangbin – Mordechai (Dead Oceans)

Flaming Lips – American Head (Warner Bros)

Norah Jones – Pick Me Up Off the Floor (Blue Note)

Marcus King – El Dorado (Fantasy)

Fink – Bloom Innocent Acoustic (R’Coup’D)

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 & 2 (High Top Mountain)

Kurt Vile – Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (Matador)

Greg Jewett – Monday Music Magazine – Alt. Mondays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CocoRosie – Put the Shine On (Marathon)

Frazey Ford – U Kin B the Sun (Arts & Crafts)

Luluc – Dreamboat (Sun Chaser)

Mija – Desert Trash (Create Music)

Nadine Shah – Kitchen Sink (Infectious)

Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately (Matador)

Tricky – Fall to Pieces (False Idols)

April Miranda – Women’s Show – Alt. Mondays 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground (Rounder)

Buzz Barnett – Tangled Roots – Alt. Thursdays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 & 2 (High Top Mountain)

Dave Alvin – From an Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings (Yep Roc Records)

Molly Tuttle – …But I’d Rather Be With You (Compass)

The Lil’ Smokies – Tornillo (United Interests)

The Rolling Stones – Goats Head Soup Reissue (Interscope)

Allman Betts Band – Bless Your Heart (BMG)

Kristen Grainger & True North – Ghost Tattoo

Feed The Kitty – Ain’t Dead Yet

Achilles Wheel – Live On Wesley’s Road

VA – On the Road: A Tribute to John Hartford (LoHi Records)

Caleb Freidenfelt – The Nuclear Beauty Parlor – Saturdays 10 p.m. to midnight (KVMRx)

Sciflyer – The Illusion Of Unlimited Choice (Darla Records)

Jeanines – Acoustic

Jetstream Pony – Jetstream Pony (Shelf Life Records)

Uniforms – Fantasía Moral

Pia Fraus – Empty Parks (SekSound Records)

Deserta – Black Aura My Sun (Felte)

FOG – Fogesque (Gezellig Records)

City Flanker – The Journey To City Flanker (Indie Works)

Draag – Clara Luz

David James – Early Morning – Alt. Mondays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Cindy Cashdollar – Waltz for Abilene (Silver Shot Records)

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2 Series (Acony Records)

Mipso – Self-Titled (Rounder)

The Mammals – Nonet (Humble Abode Music)

Trout Steak Revival – The Light We Bring

Watkins Family Hour – Brother Sister (Family Hour)

Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn – Self-Titled (Smithsonian Folkways)

Ill Humours – Bad Vibes In Hippieville – Sundays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (KVMRx)

Habibi – Anywhere But Here (Muddguts Records)

Naked Roommate – Do the Duvet (Trouble In Mind)

Fleur – Fleur (Bickerton Records)

Frank and his Sisters – Frank and his Sisters (Mississippi Records)

Cut Worms – Nobody Lives Here Anymore (Jagjaguwar)

Sarah Lee Langford – Two Hearted Rounder (Cornelius Chapel Records)

Juana Molina – ANRMAL (Crammed Discs)

VA – NWOBHM Thunder: New Wave of British Heavy Metal 1978-1986 (Hear No Evil Recordings)

VA – Psyche Oh! A Go Go: Lost Gems of Malaysia Pop Music ’64-’74 (Sputnik Recordz)

VA – 1978: The Year The UK Turned Day-Glo (K-Tel)

David Rhodes – Folk Say (Guest Host) – Alt. Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman (37d03d)

Joan Shelley – Live at the Bomhard

Gretchen Peters – The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs Of Mickey Newbury (Scarlet Letter)

Danny Barnes – Man On Fire (ATO)

Peter Mulvey with SistaStrings – Live at the Cafe Carpe (Righteous Babe Records)

Dirk Powell – When I Wait for You (Compass)

Thomas Greener – Ragged But Right – Alt. Saturdays noon to 2 p.m.

Terry Allen – Just Like Moby Dick (Paradise of Bachelors)

Steve Earle – Ghosts of West Virginia (New West)

Ray Wylie Hubbard – Co-Starring (Big Machine)

Colter Wall – Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs (La Honda)

Otis Gibbs – Hoosier National (Otis Gibbs)

Bradley & Adair – Oh Darlin’ (Pinecastle)

Fred Eaglesmith & Tif Ginn – Alive (Sweetwater)

Fiona Boyes – Blues In My Heart (Reference)

Johnny Nicholas – Mistaken Identity (Valcour)

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – Live At Haw River Ballroom (Yep Roc)

Joyce Miller – Midnight Sun Alt. Thursdays 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam Amidon – Sam Amidon (Nonesuch)

Jake Blount – Spider Tales (Free Dirt)

Joachim Cooder – Over That Road I’m Bound to Go (Nonesuch)

Seamus Egan – Early Bright (Seamus Egan)

Lianne LaHavas – Lianne LaHavas (Warner Bros.)

Pharis and Jason Romero – Bet on Love (Lula)

Sunny War – Can I Sit With You? and Lagniappe Sessions (Hen House Studios)

The War and Treaty – Hearts Town (Rounder)

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – All the Good Times (Acony)

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Vols. 1, 2 and 3 (Acony)

