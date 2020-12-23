Year in review: KVMR’s favorite albums Of 2020
Jenny Michael – Wednesday Music Magazine – Alt. Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You (Columbia)
Life on Eris – Stonewall (Life on Eris)
Tom Petty – Wildflowers & All the Rest (Warner Bros.)
Darlingside – Fish Pond Fish (More Doug Records)
Eliza Gilkyson – 2020 (Red House Records)
Joel Brungardt – Alone In The Dark – Alt. Fridays 10 p.m. to midnight
Jeff Parker – Suite for Max Brown (Nonesuch)
Makaya McCraven – Universal Beings (International Anthem)
Bill Frisell – Valentine (Blue Note)
Norah Jones – Lift Me Up Off the Floor (Blue Note)
Spaza – Uprise! (Mushroom Hour Half Hour)
Steve Cagle – Blues Spectrum – Alt. Sundays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m
Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel (Fat Possum)
Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? (Cooking Vinyl)
Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid (Nola Blue)
Jack Hadley – Daybreak In Alabama: The Langston Hughes Project (Blue Haight Music)
Joe Louis Walker – Blues Comin’ On (Cleopatra Blues)
Johnny Iguana – Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular! (Delmark)
Red’s Blues – Broke Down In the Fast Lane (Sherry & Ray Music)
Rory Block – Prove It On Me (Stony Plain)
Sonny Green – Found! One Soul Singer (Little Village Foundation)
The Sons of the Soul Revivers – Songs We’ll Always Sing (Little Village Foundation)
Laurie DesJardins – New Brick Road – Alt. Fridays 10 a.m. to noon
The Mammals – Nonet (Humble Abode)
Salt House – Huam (Hudson)
John Doyle – The Path of Stones (Compass)
David Berkeley – Oh Quiet World (Straw Man)
Dirk Powell – When I Wait for You (Compass)
Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche – I Can Still Hear You (StorySound)
Jigjam – Phoenix
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas – Syzygy (Culburnie)
VA – Music Magic: KVMR Celtic Festival Highlights Through The Years
Suzanne Calkins – Undertow – Mondays 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (KVMRx)
Adrianne Lenker – songs/instrumentals (4AD)
Dehd – Flower of Devotion (Fire Talk)
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters (Epic)
Ohmme – Fantasize Your Ghost (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Public Practice – Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat Records)
SAULT – Untitled (Rise) (Forever Living Originals)
SAULT – Untitled (Black Is) (Forever Living Originals)
Swamp Dogg – Sorry You Couldn’t Make It (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Sven Wunder – Eastern Flowers (Piano Piano)
Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud (Merge)
Connie Coale – Wednesday Music Magazine – Alt. Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground (Rounder Records)
John Prine – I Remember Everything (Oh Boy Records)
Dave Simonett – Red Tail (Dancing Eagle)
Justin Farren – Pretty Free (Bad Service Badger)
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times (Acony Records)
Achilles Wheel – Live on Wesley’s Road
Kristin Grainger & True North – Ghost Tattoo
Molly Tuttle – …but I’d Rather Be With You (Compass Records)
Mark Leviton – Pet Sounds – Mondays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways (Sony)
Richard & Linda Thompson – Hard Luck Stories (Island)
Chuck Prophet – The Land That Time Forgot (Yep Roc)
Sparks – A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip (BMG)
Leo Kottke & Mike Gordon – Noon (ATO)
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (Dead Oceans)
Moses Sumney – Grae (Jagjaguwar)
Ben Goldberg – Plague Diary (BAG)
Ani DiFranco – Revolutionary Love (Righteous Babe)
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets – Live At The Roundhouse (Sony)
Ruby Slippers – Click Your Heels Together – Alt. Saturdays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. / 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic (New West Records)
Antsy McClain – 15 Songs From Isolation (Unhitched Records)
Carla Ulbrich – The LOUD Album
Miss Tess – The Moon Is An Ashtray (Tone Tree Music)
Eric Hughes Band – Postcard From Beale Street (Endless Blues)
Gathering Time – Old Friends (Treble G Records)
Lori McKenna – The Balladeer (CN Records)
Cej & The Might Blue Flames – Friends Of The Sky (Gnosong Music)
Ronny Cox – Live at the Kitchen Sink
Lyn Koonce – Begin Again
Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge – Alt. Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight
Calibre – Shelf Life Six (Signature)
Rival Consoles – Articulation (Erased Tapes)
Bop – Etudes 2008-2013 (Micro funk Music)
J Shadow – The Astral Series (Beat Machine Records)
Reso – Cloud Fall EP (Reso Music)
VA – Med School Graduation (Hospital Records)
VA – Hospitality House Party (Hospital Records)
Lisa Lillie – Wednesday Morning Show – Alt. Wednesdays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Randall Bramblett – Pine Needle Fire (New West Records)
Darlingside – Fish Pond Fish (More Doug Records)
Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Dirt and the Stars (Label Lambent Light Records)
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3 (Hajanga Records)
Indigo Girls – Look Long (Rounder Records)
Eliza Gilkyson – 2020 (Red House Records)
Chuck Prophet – the Land That Time Forgot (Yep Roc Records)
John Rumsey – Four Strong Winds – Alt. Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon
Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Dirt and the Stars (Lambent Light Records)
Kristin Grainger & True North – Ghost Tattoo
Saro Lynch Thomason & Sam Gleaves – I Have Known Women (Strictly Country Records)
Joni Mitchell – The Early Years (Rhino)
Gathering Time – Old Friends (Treble G Records)
The Steeldrivers – Bad for You (Rounder Records)
Eliza Gilkyson – 2020 (Red House Records)
Dennis Warner – Pilot Me
Barry Oreck – We Fit Together
Paul Berger – Dawn Eclectica – Alt. Wednesdays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Tom Petty – Wildflowers and all the Rest (Warner Bros.)
Ray LaMontagne – Monovision (RCA)
Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways (Columbia)
Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band – Letter to You (Columbia)
The War and Treaty – Hearts Town (Rounder)
Neil Young – Homegrown (Reprise)
Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche – I Can Still Hear You (StorySound)
Elton John – Jewel Box (Mercury)
Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension (Asthmatic Kitty)
Jeff Wright – Ragpicker’s Review – Alt. Wednesdays 10 p.m. to midnight
Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet (Cooking Vinyl)
Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds (Verve)
Bill Frisell – Valentine (Blue Note)
Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment (Blue Note)
Elvis Costello – Hey Clockface (Concord)
Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways (Sony)
Buddy & Julie Miller – Lockdown Songs
