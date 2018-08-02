Yard sale! — Labor Day Weekend community fundraiser from Sierra Pres Church
August 2, 2018
Sierra Pres Church is hosting their 38th annual community fundraiser yard sale over Labor Day Weekend on Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1.
All proceeds raised from the sale are being donated to local charities and non-profits in Nevada County. This year's recipients are Hospitality House, Interfaith Food Ministries, Anew Day, Women of Worth, LivingWell Medical Clinic, KARE Crisis Nursery, SONshine Preschool, Christian Encounter Ministries, NEO (New Events & Opportunities) and Hospice of the Foothills.
Sierra Pres Church has been established for over 50 years and has hosted a yard sale for 37 of those years. This year the members of the church want to raise both funds and awareness for local charities and non-profits that serve to make the community a better place. Each organization will have representatives at the yard sale to share more about their involvement in the community.
What makes this Nevada County's most exciting yard sale is that it is a fundraiser from the community and for the community. Everyone can participate and get involved by donating their sellable items during our donation drop off windows, which starts on Friday, Aug. 24, and goes through Wednesday, Aug. 29. The sale itself is full of valued treasures and discounted practical items for all to browse through.
For more information about the event, interested parties can go to http://sierrapres.com/yard-sale.
