Writing workshops offered

Author, poet and teacher Maxima Kahn is offering two new creative writing workshops in March: The Art of Praise Poetry Workshop and Freedom to Write Creative Writing Workshop. Both are open to writers of all kinds and at all levels of experience. In these workshops, you will find a safe and stimulating place to kindle your writing, led by an experienced guide who has been teaching for over 18 years. If you are looking for an outlet for your creativity, wanting to get moving on stalled writing projects or dreams, seeking to hone your expressive skills, or longing for community with other creative souls, look no further.

The Art of Praise meets on Saturday, March 5, from noon to 3 p.m. and will be co-taught by Maxima Kahn and poet Carla M. Cherry. Students will explore poems of praise in a range of styles and voices and try their hand at expressions of celebration and gratitude. Poems have a long history of praising, whether in the love poem, the ode, or in more subtle forms of appreciation. This afternoon promises to be uplifting, while opening new possibilities in your writing. You will come away with three new poems and a list of literary journals to send your work to for possible publication. Find out more and register at BrilliantPlayground.com/art-of-praise.

Freedom to Write is open to writers in all genres and styles, whether you are just starting out, are a published author, or anywhere in between. Using a powerful, proven method for unleashing creativity and cultivating each writer’s individual voice and strengths, Kahn teaches tools of the writer’s art each week and brings a host of enlivening examples from published authors. Students write together during the class and have the option to receive feedback on their writing. They also receive support in defining individual creative writing goals, and learning how to foster a regular writing habit at home. Kahn says many students take Freedom to Write again and again to keep themselves writing, expanding their palette of possibilities, and learning new skills.

Freedom to Write meets for eight weeks on Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., starting March 16. Class size is limited to 10. Scholarships are available for people of color. Students who register by March 10 also receive a 30-minute individual session with Maxima Kahn to discuss their writing. Find out more and register at BrilliantPlayground.com/freedom-to-write. You can also call Maxima at 530-263-9780.

Maxima Kahn’s writing has been featured in The Louisville Review, Los Angeles Review, Wisconsin Review, Euphony, Sweet, Poem and many others, and on popular blogs such as The Creative Penn, Tiny Buddha, and The Startup. She has twice been nominated for Best of the Net, was a finalist for the Atlanta Review poetry contest, and has received scholarships and fellowships to the Community of Writers and the Vermont Studio Center. Her full-length collection of poems, Fierce Aria, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2020 and was a finalist for an Eric Hoffer Book Award. Maxima has taught creative writing at the University of California, Davis Extension, and privately at Brilliant Playground since 2004.