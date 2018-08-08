Write a song and sing it! — State Theatre in Auburn presents Cliff Eberhardt’s Songwriting Workshop and concert
August 8, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Songwriting Workshop & Concert
WHEN: Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, and the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
COST: Concert $24; Songwriting Workshop $44, limited to 15 participants
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Cliff Eberhardt's Songwriting Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, with a concert to follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.
Eberhardt knew by age 7 that he was going to be a singer and songwriter. Living near one of the best folk clubs on the East Coast, he cut his teeth experiencing artists such as James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen and Bonnie Raitt. At 15 he began touring, playing the Eastern club circuit before progressing to iconic New York clubs: The Bitter End, the Speakeasy and Folk City.
Eberhardt's first album, 1990s "The Long Road," was released to outstanding critical response. He recorded five more albums before his critically acclaimed "The High Above and the Down Below" was named the #5 album of 2007 by USA Today.
In recent years, Eberhardt was hired by the Folger Theatre in Washington DC to write original songs for the Shakespeare classic "The Taming of the Shrew," set in the old West — Deadwood style.
Eberhardt was cast as the saloon singer, bookending scenes with his poignant songs and guitar phrases. The play was a huge success and won much critical acclaim and seven weeks of sold-out shows.
Eberhardt's peers often mine his catalog for themselves. Performers who have recorded his songs include Richie Havens, Shawn Colvin, Dar Williams and Lucy Kaplansky. A collection of his songs has been published in The Cliff Eberhardt Songbook.
Recommended Stories For You
The workshop focuses on editing and improving your song to make it more powerful to your listening audience. It's gentle and fun.
You must be able to play a musical instrument that you bring with you.
Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Songwriting Workshop & Concert
WHEN: Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, and the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
COST: Concert $24; Songwriting Workshop $44, limited to 15 participants
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
Trending In: Entertainment
- Margaret Matthews: Back pain may be connected to new organs
- Giving locals a platform to shine: Outlandish Experiences launches on Aug. 9
- Rolling out the red carpet : Local filmmaker to screen his movie at the Del Oro Theatre
- 7 venues to visit at Lake Tahoe this summer
- Emmanuel Episcopal Church turns 160: Celebrating the history of the landmark church in Grass Valley