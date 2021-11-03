Worlds converge at the Nevada Theatre

Jazz often is perceived as a niche music. Throughout its 100-plus year existence, despite its decade as the dominant popular music of its time in the 1930s, its history is usually a tale of esoteric music supported by private listening groups, hip club owners, and small record labels. This Friday night, Nov. 5, an eternal return of sorts is scheduled to occur when the Sierra Jazz Society, Paul Emery Music’s Nevada City Live!, and Cure-All Records combine forces to bring the groups Tumble and Flounder to the Nevada Theatre stage.

When presenter Paul Emery was putting together his fall music series at the Nevada Theatre, in addition to the folk, comedy and theater events he was offering, he wanted to host some instrumental music during the run. He reached out to the Sierra Jazz Society to see if they wanted to participate. The group, founded by Bill Douglass and Nora Nusbaum in 2003 to promote jazz education and performance in Nevada County, was just off of a successful gig honoring Bill and Nora’s contributions to the local scene and was eager to dive into their next offering. The local group Tumble, a four piece who blend African music with jazz improvisation, and one of Duuglass’s more recent projects before he stepped back from the group due to health reasons, was at the top of their list. Paul contracted Randy McKean, Tumble’s clarinetist/saxophonist, to propose the gig.

McKean’s record company, Cure-All Records, a small label he created with guitarist (and former Nevada Citian) David Dvorin, had just released a new album by Dvorin’s band Flounder, a groovy, gritty retro-to-the-future combo featuring McKean on reeds, Cliff Childers on low brass and harmonica, and Tim Bulkley on drums. As Tumble also had a record on the label and had been busy gigging and working on new material, McKean proposed a double-bill of the groups as a Cure-All showcase. Paul liked the synchronicity of the pairing, and added the show.

“Tumble is excited to be back at the theater, and Flounder is eager to play there for the first time,” says McKean. “The acoustics are amazing, the vibe is warm and supportive, the audiences are enthusiastic. Great things happen there!” In addition to McKean, Tumble features Robert Heirendt on the kalimba-like mbira, Sean Kerrigan on guitar, and Rob Holland on bass. Both bands will be playing new tunes and selections from their respective CDs; there are rumors of special guests and a possible band mash-up before the night is through.

“I love the diversity of music and art here in Nevada County,” says McKean. “It’s great when people can connect with one another and share the things they are passionate about with the larger community.” For jazz lovers and the musically curious, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Paul Emery Music, in cooperation with Sierra Jazz Society WHO: Tumble & Flounder WHEN: 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street Nevada City TICKETS: $30 premium reserved seats, $20 general admission, at the door, or reserve tickets MORE INFO: https://paulemerymusic.com/tumble-flounder/

Photo by Charlotte Peterson