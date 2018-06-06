WorldFest is coming … — Announcing the WorldFest lineup and activities

TICKETS: $25-$190 — single day, multi-day, full-fest, camping & Best-of-the-Fest available, The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Co-op Community Market at 530-272-5333, or online at http://worldfest.net/get-tickets/

Festival goers and music lovers from around the globe will descend upon the Nevada County Fairgrounds July 12-15 for the 22nd annual California WorldFest.

The popular music and arts festival is presented by The Center for the Arts, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based out of Grass Valley.

With seven stages of music, more than 50 artists from around the world, and a full workshop and educational schedule, WorldFest has set itself apart from other music festivals throughout the region.

The festival's extensive offerings include daily yoga, family and kids activities, a variety of educational workshops and an artisan marketplace.

Onsite camping rounds out the true festival – going experience and allows patrons and their families a safe and convenient place to rest before the next day's goings-on. RV and tent camping sites are available, and for all the glampers out there, World Fest will have luxury showers available for purchase onsite for the first time this year.

World Fest's Global Indigenous People's Village celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2018, offering attendees an immersive journey into the world of indigenous art, culture and traditions. The village is meant as the ultimate tribute not only to the Nisenan tribes of the region, but to the many diverse cultures by which it is influenced.

Music industry magazine Pollstar calls the California World Fest a "festival of discovery," while FestForum awarded WorldFest its "Innovation in Music" award in 2016.

The Center for the Arts is well known in the local community and across the country for their premiere production capabilities, and WorldFest is no exception.

More than 6,000 patrons per day turn California's most beautiful fairgrounds into a world village where creativity and unity are encouraged, and where some of music's most ground-breaking artists are welcomed each year.

A brand new main stage will be revealed at this year's event, including an additional video screen, new sound, new lights and a bigger performance space overall. Video screens have been raised higher, making for easy viewing no matter where you end up enjoying the show.

"Music brings us together," said The Center for the Arts' executive director Amber Jo Manuel. "It helps us understand each other, our differences, and grow to become a stronger community by opening our hearts to the beat and dancing to the music of the world together."

Headliners

Galactic featuring Erica Falls on vocals: It's been more than 20 years since Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeff Raines and Rich Vogel began exploring the seemingly limitless musical possibilities born out of their work together as Galactic.

Since then, the seminal New Orleans band has consistently pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, approaching their music with open ears and drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city's streets as they do from each other.

Trevor Hall: Hall's music, a blend of roots and folk music with hints of inspiration from India, has led him to a series of sold-out tours and collaborations with artists such as Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, Matisyahu, Michael Franti, Xavier Rudd and Nahko & Medicine for the People.

Anoushka Shankar: Sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar is a singular figure in the Indian classical and progressive world music scenes. Her dynamic and spiritual musicality has garnered several prestigious accolades, including five Grammy Award nominations, recognition as the youngest — and first female — recipient of a British House of Commons Shield, credit as an Asian Hero by TIME Magazine and a Songlines Best Artist Award.

Magic Giant: Magic Giant was named by Rolling Stone as one of the 10 "Artists You Need to Know."

The trio, comprised of Ausn Bisnow (lead vocals), Zambricki Li (viola, banjo, harmonica), and Zang (acoustic guitar, cello) released its debut album, "In the Wind" in 2017. The band's initial single "Set on Fire" broke the Top 25 on Billboard's U.S. Alternative chart and their current single "Window" debuted on the Hot AC Top 50.

Samantha Fish: After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha Fish quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.

Since then, the charismatic young singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently taking her in new and exciting musical directions.

For the complete lineup of more than 50 artists from around the world, visit http://www.worldfest.net/lineup.

Source: The Center for the Arts