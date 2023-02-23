The Center for the Arts is hosting the 23rd edition of International Guitar Night on February 26, according to a press release.

IGN founder Brian Gore has curated a lineup of artist from the world over, according the release. Performers Olli Soikkeli (Finland), Stephanie Jones (Australia), Jesús Guerrero (Spain), and Jocelyn Gould (Canada) will bring their guitars, their talents, and a good time across the U.S. and Canada, the release stated.