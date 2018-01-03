World class theater coming to Grass Valley festival

The decidedly "un-boring" fourth annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is back, opening Jan. 18 with a free kick-off party at 151 Union Square Event Center.

The festival, which runs from Jan. 18-28, promises "Theater Unleashed" with 120 performances of 40 different shows from around here and around the world on six stages in downtown Grass Valley.

This year, bold audiences will experience comedy, drama, performance art, stand-up comedy, magic, burlesque and more in this near non-stop theatrical vaudeville, with 47 original works and 21 world premiere events.

It is a "must-see" festival for local, regional, and even international indie theater where ticket prices are kept to $10 to $20 and you're encouraged to "Binge the Fringe."

Like its host company, Quest Theaterworks, The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is dedicated to creating a larger audience for "small but mighty" theater, bringing audiences and artists together for a broader theatrical experience than the usual fare.

It's an opportunity to experience the next generation of cutting-edge live performance right here locally at the largest rural fringe festival in North America.

Recommended Stories For You

The festival has just joined the United States Association of Fringe Festivals and the World Fringe organizations, two groups working to bring focus to the more than 200 fringe festivals throughout the world.

The largest, in Edinburgh Scotland, started in 1947 and boasts over 40,000 performances of over 6,000 shows taking place over three weeks in August with two million tickets available.

Grass Valley's Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is part of a network of over three dozen fringes taking place in the United States every year. The local festival joining these two networks has helped artistic director Scott Ewing attract award winning acts from all over North America.

If this year's offerings are anything like last year's, audiences are in for some real treats as last year's festival garnered six nominations for the Sacramento Area Regional Theater Alliance's Elly Awards with Quest Theaterworks taking home awards for best lead male actor, best lead female actor, best director and best overall production.

In addition, many of this year's shows have won Best of Fringe awards from other fringe festivals all over the world. This year will also feature myriad world premieres of shows sure to go on to tour the world. Guests who attend can see them here first, right in Grass Valley.

Venues include the Off Center Stage at the Center for the Arts, two stages at The Holbrooke Hotel, two stages at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains and shows at 151 Union Square Event Center, all within a quarter mile walk of each other in downtown Grass Valley.

For tickets, additional information and descriptions of all the shows, visit http://www.NuggetFringe.com.