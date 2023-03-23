The performing arts are alive and well in Nevada County with several theatre companies bringing live stage productions to the region each year. Those actors and actresses may have gotten their start as students with several area schools boasting robust arts programs. Such is the case at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley where Becky Browning teaches musical theater.
Each year Browning leads the students in both the technical and performance side of a full theater production, culminating with live performances open to the public. This year the students are bringing “Seussical Jr.” to the Don Baggett Theatre, this weekend, March 24 to 26.
“Every year we put on a full stage production with our students here at Gilmore, at Nevada Union,” Browning said. “It’s just really grown and progressed over the years. It’s a super fun event that has really grown from an opportunity for the students to an opportunity and experience for the audience and community members as well.”
Seussical Jr. is based on the book written by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Aherns. Music is by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics are by Lynn Aherns.
Browning said the musical is based on the works of Dr. Seuss. “Seussical is a very, very fun, happy, bright, exciting, catchy musical that intertwines a lot of different Dr. Seuss stories,” she said. “The main story that it follows is Horton Hears A Who, but it also mixes classic stories you know and love by Dr. Seuss like the Cat in The Hat, and you will see other characters like Yertle the Turtle. There is just a lot of different stories mixed up into one plot line.”
Browning expanded the program to include performing at the Don Baggett Theatre at Nevada Union High School when she was hired about nine years ago. She said it’s good for the students to get a taste of what the high school experience looks like.
“It’s really great having the students perform at N.U. because they get that experience of being at the high school,”she said. “A lot of the students who are in the program enjoy scoping out N.U. and then some of the students will go on to the theatre program. Others will go into the tech classes, some are interested in dance or the choir, so it gets them on campus and psyched up a little a bit.” She added it’s fun to see some of the alumni on the campus who may help the middle schoolers with some of the production aspects.
The musical theatre program is completely self-funded, relying on community support through sponsorships and ticket sales to cover the cost of the licensed play, rentals, costumes, stage elements and all the other costs that come with producing a full stage production. Browning said the support of the community has been incredible.
“We have a lot of sponsors and grants from community players that have supported us, and the parents and we even have past students who help make this possible. It keeps getting bigger every year,” she said.”
While some may wonder about taking on what could be perceived as a challenging mix of ages, Browning obviously enjoys her job. “People say, ‘Wow! How do you teach middle school?’ But it’s such a fun age. You have a lot of students who are still kids and playing and love to play pretend with great joy and it’s just fun, but you also have the mix of 8th graders who are becoming little humans and just trying to figure out who they are and really doing a good job of being leaders in the performance, in the cast and crew. It’s a cool mix of this transitional age.”
Browning added that having the students coming together as a team is great to see and gratifying.
This year Browning has about 85 sixth through eighth grade students in the cast and others who work as the crew. She said it’s the definition of teamwork.
“It’s just my favorite, seeing all these students come and work together,” she said. “It’s based on a bigger picture, and everyone is doing their job to make the magic happen.”
Browning said students learn to put their differences aside. “You have to figure out how to work with people and how to be compassionate and caring and understanding. It teaches so many life skills, it’s just amazing.”
Browning utilizes alumni students or students at N.U. who are taking tech classes to run the sound and light boards, but she said it is her Gilmore students doing the rest.
“They are running the spotlights, headsets backstage, helping with crew, specializing in makeup, so it’s all students making it happen,” she said.
This is an elective class offered at Lyman Gilmore with students signing up to be part of the class. All the students involved in the production are part of the musical theater class. In addition to preparing for the performances, all students in the class participate in learning the basics of musical theater with a focus on singing, dancing, and acting and the foundations of theater. Browning said they learn about costume and set design as well.
While not every student will go into the high school program, Browning said it does give some a place to fit in and all will leave with some basic life skills.
“It is rewarding to see students go on and continue in the arts and find their home but in the same breath, there are many students who don’t go on,” she said. “It still gives them some foundational skills that kick them off for public speaking or leadership or some run for office, so it’s exciting to see it still supports them whether they do the arts or not.”
Enjoy live theater and support the Lyman Gilmore program this weekend as students takes the stage to bring Seussical Jr. to the Don Baggett Theatre at Nevada Union High School.
