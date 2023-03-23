The performing arts are alive and well in Nevada County with several theatre companies bringing live stage productions to the region each year. Those actors and actresses may have gotten their start as students with several area schools boasting robust arts programs. Such is the case at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley where Becky Browning teaches musical theater.

Each year Browning leads the students in both the technical and performance side of a full theater production, culminating with live performances open to the public. This year the students are bringing “Seussical Jr.” to the Don Baggett Theatre, this weekend, March 24 to 26.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com