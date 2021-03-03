Womxn Nature, an ecofeminist art exhibit, on display now in Nevada City

Womxn Nature, an ecofeminist art exhibit, on display now through April in Nevada City at Akashic Visions Gallery.

Provided

Womxn | Nature Exhibit by artist Mira Clark is on display at Akashic Visions Gallery in Nevada City from March 3 through April 30. The gallery is located at 517 Searls Ave, Nevada City. No walk-ins, please schedule by calling 530-559-6115 or email: existinspired@gmail.com .

Clark is available by appointment 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss her work and to come to the gallery during regular business hours. Groups no greater than 10 at once, and individuals must wear masks indoors and social distance.

For more information about this project visit: existinspired.com.

This art series is based on interviews conducted with 16 local womxn over the course of a year and a half. Each interview was transformed into a series of story based multi-media artworks primarily including portraits of participants. Working under an ecofeminist lens the goal of this project is to uplift and center womxn’s stories, in regards to ecological crisis, climate change, and gender issues.

Artists Mira Clark works primarily in multi-media, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media.

Participants in the exhibit include Chameli Ardagh, Nikila Badua, Michelle Bauer, Mónica Casanova, Barbara Clark, Gloria & Nia Cruz, Shelly & Ginger Covert, Jessica Gurrola, Jessa Hurst, Ele Jones, Bree Lauren, Andrea Lee, Ayla Nereo and Victoria Moran.