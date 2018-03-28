Women’s Writing Salon: Special pop-up event for Sierra Poetry Festival in Grass Valley

COST: A $10 suggested donation is appreciated and all the proceeds will benefit the Sierra Poetry Festival

In honor of the 2018 Sierra Poetry Festival taking place on April 28 during National Poetry Month, the Women's Writing Salon presents a special pop-up poetry Salon featuring four women poets: Maxima Kahn, Ingrid Keriotis, Karen Terrey and Julie Valin. All are welcome to join the event at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Open Book, located at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

A $10 suggested donation is appreciated and all the proceeds will benefit the Sierra Poetry Festival.

Maxima Kahn writes poetry, essays and fiction. Her poetry has appeared in such literary journals as the Meridian Anthology of Contemporary Poetry, Westview, Slant, Wisconsin Review, Spillway and Tule Review, among others.

She has been a fellow at the Vermont Studio Center and a participant at the Squaw Valley Community of Writers and the Colrain Conference. She teaches classes in poetry, creative writing and the creative process.

Ingrid Keriotis received her MFA from Eastern Washington University. Her poems have recently appeared in the literary magazines Steam Ticket, Flumes, and American River Review. She is also published in the anthology "More Than Soil, More Than Sky."

She lives in Grass Valley and teaches English to community college students who are the inspiration for many of her poems.

Karen A. Terrey earned her MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in 2007. Her poems have appeared in Rhino, Edge, West Trestle Review, Sierra Nevada Review, The Meadow, Squaw Valley Review and Puerto Del Sol, among others.

"Bite and Blood," a book of poetry published by Finishing Line Press, is available in local bookstores. Terrey is a teacher, writing coach and editor, offering workshops, manuscript review and coaching through her business Tangled Roots Writing.

Julie Valin has been writing poetry since Ditto jeans and arcades were a thing. Her poems have appeared in The Poeming Pigeon, Chiron Review, Red Fez, Heavy Bear, Primal Urge, and several anthologies and collections, including the "Punk Rock Chapbook" series by Epic Rites Press.

She is also an editor, book designer and self-publishing consultant for her business Self to Shelf Publishing Services and is a poet teacher with California Poets in schools and Poetry Out Loud.

The 2018 Sierra Poetry Festival is crowning National Poetry Month in Nevada County on April 28 with a full day of readings, panel discussions, open mikes, a literary vendor fair and youth voices.

Throughout the month of April, pop-up events will be happening, including a reading by Gary Snyder as a benefit for the North San Juan Library and Sierra Poetry Festival.