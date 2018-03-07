Women of the future: STEM Into Knowledge seminar at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley
March 7, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Gracie Suenram and the We=mc2 club present
WHAT: STEM Into Knowledge seminar
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Nevada Union High School Cafeteria, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley
COST: $10, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds, however, space is limited and registration is on a first come, first served basis
INFO: For more information and to register, go to https://goo.gl/yPpiyN or email wemc2.nu@gmail.com.
Opportunities to meet women with careers in science, technology, math and engineering fields and the chance to explore those fields through hands-on workshops are on the agenda for the fourth annual half-day STEM Into Knowledge seminar event for fifth through eighth grade girls.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Nevada Union High School Cafeteria, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.
STEM Into Knowledge is sponsored by Nevada Union's We=mc2 club (Women Exploring Math-based Career Choices) with the support of the Association of University Women Nevada County Branch American.
Created in 2015 as a senior project, STEM Into Knowledge has continued because of its popularity and success in inspiring middle-school girls to pursue their interests in STEM fields.
At STEM Into Knowledge fifth through eighth-grade girls will be able to attend all three STEM-related workshops — all featuring hands-on experiences. And in small groups, they also will have the chance to meet and hear from STEM career women in fields such as radiology, civil engineering, and veterinary medicine, and will be encouraged to ask questions.
Gracie Suenram, this year's coordinator and We=mc2 president said, "STEM Into Knowledge is an empowering experience and can introduce girls to many careers they do not know exist or might believe they cannot achieve. Science and technology are the future and new engineers are in constant demand. STEM Into Knowledge is a wonderful introduction to STEM careers and an enjoyable time as well."
STEM Into Knowledge is being offered for the third year as a We=mc2 club project. The event is open to all fifth through eighth-grade girls.
Cost for the event, which includes a STEM Into Knowledge t-shirt, is $10, but scholarships are available, and no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
Registration is on a first come first in basis, and space is limited.
For more information and to register, go to https://goo.gl/yPpiyN or email wemc2.nu@gmail.com.
