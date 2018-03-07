INFO: For more information and to register, go to ​ https://goo.gl/yPpiyN ​ or email wemc2.nu@gmail.com .

COST: $10, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds, however, space is limited and registration is on a first come, first served basis

Opportunities to meet women with careers in science, technology, math and engineering fields and the chance to explore those fields through hands-on workshops are on the agenda for the fourth annual half-day ​STEM Into Knowledge​ seminar event for fift​h​ through eight​h​ grade girls.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Nevada Union High School Cafeteria, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

STEM Into Knowledge​ is sponsored by Nevada Union's We=mc2 club (Women Exploring Math-based Career Choices) with the support of the Association of University Women Nevada County Branch American.

Created in 2015 as a senior project, ​STEM Into Knowledge​ has continued because of its popularity and success in inspiring middle-school girls to pursue their interests in STEM fields.

At ​STEM Into Knowledge​ fift​h​ through eight​h​-grade girls will be able to attend all three STEM-related workshops — all featuring hands-on experiences. And in small groups, they also will have the chance to meet and hear from STEM career women in fields such as radiology, civil engineering, and veterinary medicine, and will be encouraged to ask questions.

Gracie Suenram, this year's coordinator and We=mc2​ ​ president said, "​STEM Into Knowledge​ is an empowering experience and can introduce girls to many careers they do not know exist or might believe they cannot achieve. Science and technology are the future and new engineers are in constant demand. ​STEM Into Knowledge​ is a wonderful introduction to STEM careers and an enjoyable time as well."

Recommended Stories For You

STEM Into Knowledge​ is being offered for the third year as a We=mc2​ club project​. ​The event is open to all fift​h​ through eight​h​-grade girls.

Cost for the event, which includes a ​STEM Into Knowledge​ t-shirt, is $10, but scholarships are available, and no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

Registration is on a first come first in basis, and space is limited.

For more information and to register, go to ​https://goo.gl/yPpiyN​ or email wemc2.nu@gmail.com.