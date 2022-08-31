Woman in Gold Film Showing: First Friday Fun event at Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living invites the community to join them for a special showing of the film Woman in Gold from 6-8 p.m. this Friday, September 2. Snacks will be available for purchase, and those attending are also welcome to bring their dinner to enjoy during the movie. A love offering of $10-20 would be appreciated, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

About Woman in Gold

Woman in Gold is based on the true story of Maria Altmann, an Austrian Jewish woman who escaped the Nazis and found a home in the United States of America. Sixty years after fleeing Vienna, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), an elderly Jewish woman, attempts to reclaim family possessions that were seized by the Nazis. Among them is a famous portrait of Maria’s beloved Aunt Adele: Gustave Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.” With the help of young lawyer Randol Schoenberg (Ryan Reynolds), Maria embarks upon a lengthy legal battle to recover this painting and several others, but it will not be easy, for Austria considers them national treasures.

About Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is a community that actively honors, respects, and celebrates the interconnectedness of all life. The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living sees a world that works for everyone; a world free of homelessness, violence, war, hunger, separation and disenfranchisement, a world in which there is generous and continuous sharing of heart and resources.

Centers for Spiritual Living is a global organization with more than 400 spiritual communities in 30 countries that teach a philosophy that brings science and religion together, and offer spiritual tools to transform personal lives and help make the world a better place. This is done through the study and practice of Science of Mind which holds that all life is sacred, that every human being is a perfect expression of God. Within these teachings you may discover familiar passages and quotes from many different sources, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and others. People of all spiritual paths are welcome in Center for Spiritual Living communities.

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley. Please park at the Vets Hall parking lot at the back and walk through the gate to the center.

To learn more, visit https://www.sierracenter.org/ .