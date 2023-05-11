Del Oro Theatre continues their popular $5 Flashback Films Series this month. This Mother’s Day weekend, flash back to 1939 for a one-time screening of The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see one of the greatest films of all time once more on the big screen. Tickets are only $5! In honor of Mother’s Day, bring your mom and she gets a free popcorn!
The Wizard of Oz (1939 – rated G) was adapted from the book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. The musical, featuring the rising star Judy Garland (who was only 16 years old at the time of filming), was nominated for six and won three Academy Awards – Best Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow.” The film tells the story of Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto who are swept away from their Kansas farm by a tornado and land in the magical land of Oz. There they embark on a journey with their new friends – the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow – to find the Wizard of Oz who will return Dorothy and Toto to Kansas and grant the others’ wishes as well.