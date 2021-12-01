Winterfest returns to Colfax with fireworks, family fun
Winterfest returns to Colfax on Saturday, Dec. 11, with a great line-up of family fun to launch the holiday season in style. Find yourself in the heart of Colfax, with its central historic town core sprinkled with festive vendors, Christmas carolers, and a holiday parade. Be sure to stay for the traditional Christmas tree lighting and a grand fireworks display finale — all set in this little gem of a truly Western railroad town.
Start the evening off sipping hot cider or chocolate while browsing for holiday goodies. Take a picture with Santa, and then witness the annual tree lighting, followed by the famous Colfax Lions Christmas Parade. Browse for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, then cap off the evening with a fireworks show.
KNOW & GO
What: Colfax Winterfest
Where: Downtown Colfax
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 8 p.m.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Street fair opens at noon with food and craft vendors as well as Christmas carolers (starting at 4 p.m.)
The Lion’s Parade starts at 6 pm at St Dominic’s Catholic Church, 58 East Oak Street proceeding downtown
Photos with Santa will be happening in Colfax City Hall, 33 S. Main St. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fireworks start between 7:45-8 p.m.
Sponsored by Colfax Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Colfax, General Plumbing Supply, Wave Broadband, Smarter Broadband, Colfax Best Western Inn, Ascend Mountain Church, and Keith Carlson, and a crew of local volunteers that make the magic happen.
