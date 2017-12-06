Winter craft fair at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $3 General admission, children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op.

Nevada County's premier juried craft fair returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Just in time for those seeking one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays, the 7th annual Nevada City Winter Craft Fair features the freshest voices of the local hand-made movement and showcases their hip, sustainable, yet innovative items with a modern rustic feel.

This year, the craft fair received over 150 vendor applications from all over Northern California. Event organizer Naomi Cabral then narrowed down the pool to 60 artists with priority going to fine craftsmanship, showmanship, sustainability, and innovation.

Cabral also makes sure that each of the categories — jewelry, housewares, body care products, children's, ceramics, textiles, etc., — are equally represented.

"We have such an exciting mix of new and returning vendors," said Cabral. "We have beautiful stained glass by Puddle & Dot, along with an excellent selection of handmade fashions by Window Lady and Ragged Thistle. The level of artistry in their work is remarkable. Many of our returning vendors have also created a lot of new work, such as Newton Booth Builds who is now doing a huge variety of salvaged wood home decor like vases and mountain shaped shelving."

In addition to the vendors there will be a series of craft demos such as live painting, leather working, beading, woodcarving, metal painting and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Live music also returns to the festival with local harpist Eah Herren who will be joined by Native American flute and drum maker Nash Tavewa.

Some of this year's returning Nevada City Craft Fair favorites include La Femme Boheme, Lover Mert, The Paisley Pandas, QuartzClouds, Witt and Lore, Cello Chocolates, Pickle Pottery, Other People's Junk, and Lindsay Duck Designs, Primal Well, and Nickels Flowers, among others.

"The craft and DIY movement continues to be an independent enterprise and community support is essential so makers can continue to create," said Cabral about the importance of local craft fairs to communities.

The first Nevada City Craft Festival was produced the summer of 2010 by a group of local young crafters, artists and social do-gooders who were inspired by the independent entrepreneurship and creative talents in their community as well as the success of the Renegade Craft Fairs across the US and Europe.

The bi-annual event continues to grow and to date has introduced over 10,000 attendees to more than 600 local and regional artists, designers and crafters.

The Nevada City Craft Fair is one of five fairs Lindsay Duck of Lindsay Duck Designs participates in annually.

She finds the fair to be "a well curated representation of what Northern California has to offer".

"It is one of my favorite shows," said Duck. "First of all it is hosted at the Miners Foundry, which alone makes the experience so much more unique than other shows. The local community also makes the NC show what it is.

There is nothing better that meeting other makers as well as the people who attend the show. I always leave feeling proud of being a resident of the foothills."

A no-host full bar serving seasonal favorites will also be available.