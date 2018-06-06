Winning screenplays & summer programs for kids from NCTV

Nevada County Television & Digital Media Center is pleased to announce the winners of the Thru the Lens 2018 screenwriting competition: "Angel by the Bedside" — Kassidy Kelly; "Good As Gold" — Roger Kent; "Mr. Gordon" — Brendan Brooks; "The Kommissar" — Sloane Morton; "The Reel" — Jeannine Watson; "Remembering April" — Azure Bleau; "Retrospect" — Karen Busse; "The River" — Julie Lipson; "Running With Balloons" — Halli Ellis-Edwards; "Smith and Macarthy" — Gaibrial Morton; and the "5 Minute Flick" winning screenplay… "Donnie" — Zed Friedman.

These winning screenplays are set to swing into summer production and will make their film debut at the Red Carpet Gala Premiere on Monday night, Oct. 1, at the historic Del Oro Theatre.

On May 5, NCTV hosted a cast and crew call for the filmmakers, which was an exciting and well-attended event. Most films are now cast, although some filmmakers are still casting for specific roles.

If you have acting or technical skills and would like to become involved in the production of the Thru the Lens films, send an email to: yvette@nevadacountytv.org.

If you have a house full of teenagers looking for something to do this summer, how about signing them up for NCTV's new "Video Boot Camp" series? This series of summer day camps is divided into four one-week sessions. You can sign your seventh through 12th grade student up for one session or all four. Each session is $85 and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The sessions are "Documentary Filmmaking" (June 11-15), "Broadcast TV" (June 18-22), "Special Effects" (June 25-29), and "Creative Filmmaking" (July 9-13).

Whether your teen prefers to be in front of the camera or behind the camera, this summer series promises to be fun and full of adventure.

"Our Amazing Kids" continues to film and continues to cast children to co-host the program. The next casting call is June 23. This is a show for kids ages 5 to 18, featured on NCTV's education channel.

The Digital Media Center also is about to begin taping the new "Nevada County Dates!" If you remember the "Dating Game" from the '70s, we are envisioning something similar, but with a unique Nevada County twist!

If you'd like to get involved in either of these programs, contact Ramona Howard at stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org.

NCTV welcomes local programming and new members. Public access programming is seen on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16. County and city government meetings are found on Channels 17 (Comcast) and 18 (Suddenlink). Educational programming is on Comcast Channel 18. If you don't subscribe to cable, programming can be viewed at http://www.nevadacountytv.org. If you'd like to submit your own program to NCTV, contact Executive Director Ramona Howard at: stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org. Please check our website calendar as we are adding new events every week. Our 104 New Mohawk Road studio in Nevada City is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The station is closed from noon to 1 p.m. For more info, call NCTV at 530-272-8862.