Music in the Mountains, in partnership with local area Rotary Clubs, will present the Young Musicians Competition Showcase winners in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Hall on Church Street in Grass Valley, according to a press release. The concert is free to the public, the release stated.
This showcase concert will feature the finalists from the Young Musicians Competition and will highlight selections from student musicians in grades three through 12, the release stated. Videos submitted by the students were judged over the last few weeks by professional musicians, according to the release.
“The five local Rotary clubs comprising Area 4 are so pleased to be partners with Music in the Mountains in providing a competition opportunity for our local young musicians,” Gayle Denney, of the Nevada City Rotary Club, said in the release. “Rotary International is a service organization, and Youth Service is an important goal for all Rotarians. Besides music and speech competitions, we sponsor scholarships and leadership camps at the junior high and high school levels, among other youth offerings.”
One high school student from western Nevada County will be awarded the Rotary prize for instrumental performance and compete in the Rotary District competition at their District 5190 conference, the release states. MIM’s Paul Perry award will also be presented as part of the showcase concert.
“It makes so much sense that well-respected organizations like Music in the Mountains and Rotary work together for the good of our community,” Gayle said in the release. “And this year, for the first time, we will jointly present a live showcase that gives the winners a stage to perform for an audience.”
MIM’s Young Musicians Competition was first held in 1987 featuring students from Nevada, Placer, Sutter, Butte and Yuba counties.
“At Music in the Mountains, we continue to encourage young people to pursue their dream of musical excellence through programs such as this,” Marge Shasberger, Education Programs manager, said in the release.
MIM was founded in 1982 in Nevada County and the organization has been producing concerts and education programs for more than 40 years. Currently, MIM is teaching in more than 50 classrooms in western Nevada County and recently launched its “First Note” after school program, teaching elementary and middle school students to play an instrument, according to the release. For more information on MIM Education programs, contact Marge Shasberger at (530) 265-6173.
For more information about the showcase and other events by MIM, call the box office at 530-265-6124 or visit www.musicinthemountains.org.