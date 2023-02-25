Music in the Mountains, in partnership with local area Rotary Clubs, will present the Young Musicians Competition Showcase winners in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Hall on Church Street in Grass Valley, according to a press release. The concert is free to the public, the release stated.

This showcase concert will feature the finalists from the Young Musicians Competition and will highlight selections from student musicians in grades three through 12, the release stated. Videos submitted by the students were judged over the last few weeks by professional musicians, according to the release.