Wine with a view — Avanguardia Wines presents Jeff Pleadwell Photography in their new tasting room in Grass Valley

Double Gold Award winning winery Avanguardia introduces emerging artist Jeff Pleadwell.

Pleadwell is a world traveler and has produced a diverse photographic portfolio of inspiring and emotion rendering images. He uses photography as a means of self expression and has found that photography has opened the door for him to fulfill the artistic balance in his life.

Pleadwell's vision eliminates distractions within the image and allows the viewer to see nature as he saw it in the same moment the shutter clicks. Nature and landscape photography are his calling.

Years of travel in the US and abroad has allowed him to see nature around the world in all its magnificent glory, from Venezuela, Switzerland, Utah to Yosemite.

Capturing nature with photography has been his life's greatest joy.

"For me, inspiration happens from within when a scene unfolds before my eyes," Pleadwell said. "Viewing it through the camera lens and eliminating the chaos that clutters the image helps me engage more deeply where I am and how I want my viewers eyes to move through the image.

"For me, this is the Magic. I hope these images help others see nature as more inspiring than ever before."

Pleadwell's photography will be on display at the Avanguardia wine tasting room located at 163 Mill St. location in Grass Valley beginning on Saturday.

Viewing and wine tasting is available.