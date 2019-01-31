Wine, song, and merriment: Nevada City Classic Cafe hosts Beaucoup Chapeaux

WHAT: First Friday Tapas, Wine with Beaucoup Chapeaux

Nevada County's popular Euro Cafe + quartet, Beaucoup Chapeaux returns Friday to the Nevada City Classic Cafe for First Friday Tapas, Wine, and Music.

Playing a "marvelous mix" of traditional and contemporary music from western, southern, and eastern Europe, the Balkans, North and South America, and a growing repertoire of original compositions, Beaucoup Chapeaux is Maggie McKaig, Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell, and Randy McKean.

Since 2009, the band has played hundreds of Friday nights at the Classic Cafe, as well as performing all over Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

These "magical" Friday evenings are popular with everyone, babies on up. Beaucoup Chapeaux fans will tell you that the acoustic blend of accordion, tenor guitar, banjo, violin, oboes, clarinet, bass clarinet, and vocals never fails to delight. In addition to the music, Classic Cafe owner Genevieve Crouzet's French bistro menu will inspire your palettes.

The Classic will also be open for dinner on Valentine's Day, with Beaucoup Chapeaux creating the musical love. Bring a lover, or a friend, or just yourself, and experience the cafe's classic joie de vivre.

Reservations are suggested but not required.