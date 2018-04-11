WindSync program features ‘out of this world’ music in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $35 general admission, a limited number of free youth tickets (must reserve in advance); available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org , in person at BriarPatch Co-op in Grass Valley or at the door on the day of the concert

Artistic Director Ken Hardin is well known among the InConcert Sierra audience for his programming prowess. The Third Sunday Series performance, to be held this Sunday featuring WindSync, is no exception.

"I enjoy presenting a variety of instrumentation each season, we don't have wind quintets often and this one is top-notch," Hardin said.

The Houston-based wind quintet is known for dramatic, fully memorized concert presentations. Hardin selected WindSync for the 2017-18 season for their superb playing, both individually and in the ensemble. The group will also perform InConcert Sierra's annual Third-grade Educational performances on Monday, April 16, for about 500 local school children.

"I love the creative way WindSync selects and arranges literature for themselves such as Ravel's "Bolero" and Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf" — which they'll perform for our third grade concerts," Hardin said. "I chose them for the third-grade educational concerts because of their fun and inspirational programs for youth education. It will give students a chance to see some instruments that they'll be able to choose from when they're thinking about band."

For their Sunday concert, WindSync will perform an exciting program including Antoine Reicha's "Quintet in E flat major, Op. 88 No. 2 (Allegro molto);" Miguel del Aquila's "Wind Quintet No. 2;" Jacques Offenbach's "Overture to a Trip to the Moon."

The quintet will also play "Voyager Golden Record Suite," arranged by WindSync. The piece features music included on the famed Voyager Golden Records, curated by a NASA committee led by astrophysicist Carl Sagan.

The records are interspersed with audio recordings of natural events, musical examples of our culture, and projected images. Sagan noted, "The spacecraft will be encountered and the record played only if there are advanced spacefaring civilizations in interstellar space."

The Golden Records were launched aboard the twin Voyager probes, in 1977, and are currently in interstellar space.

The Sunday performance concludes with a unique arrangement of Ravel's "Bolero," in which one fan commented on YouTube, "just excellent, from the gut and through the heart of music," and "… your stage presence is actually more exciting than an anonymous large-scale orchestra!"

WindSync tours nationally and internationally, appearing at venues including the Schubert Club, Met Museum, Shanghai Oriental Arts Center and Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

In 2015, WindSync was invited by the Library of Congress to perform the world premiere of Paul Lansky's "The Long and the Short of it," commissioned by the Carolyn Royall Just Fund and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Tickets to the Sunday performance are $35 for general admission, with a limited number of free youth passes for those ages 5-17 (please call InConcert Sierra in advance to arrange).

Tickets are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or in person at BriarPatch Co-op and at the door the day of the concert.

There will be a 1:15 p.m. pre-concert forum. The performance will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley, 12889 Osborne Hill Road.

For more information, please call 530-273-3990 or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org.