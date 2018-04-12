Wildflower walk: BYLT gets families outdoors on Wildflower Ridge Trail this Saturday

Bear Yuba Land Trust invites local families to a morning walk among the flowers as it continues its family series — Junior Conservationist: Stories in Nature this Saturday with a trip to Wildflower Ridge Trail.

The trail is located on the western edge of Grass Valley, south of Rough and Ready Highway, near Hell's Half Acre, considered one of the richest wildflower blooms in the region. Native plant lovers are especially fond of the "Mehrten meadow" where botanists have recorded more than 100 species of spring flowering plants.

A hand lens and favorite field guide such as "Wildflowers of Nevada and Placer Counties, California" is suggested for this trip. Trails Coordinator Bill Haire will lead this outing and give some background into how the trail was built.

The large property around Twin Cities Church west of Grass Valley includes open meadows and a forested hillside, part of the Deer Creek drainage. There are two good trails here: Wildflower Ridge Trail and Rough & Ready Ditch Trail. Spring wildflowers are outstanding.

A conservationist is someone who advocates or acts for the protection and preservation of the environment and wildlife.

These outings are designed for children ages 5 to 12, accompanied by a parent or other caregiver. Junior Conservationist outings are held the second Saturday of every month exploring local trails and discovering the plants, animals and history of each special region.

Bear Yuba Land Trust is a non-profit, community supported organization dedicated to land conservation, the development of local trails and providing programs that get people outdoors to encounter nature.

Bear Yuba Land Trust celebrates its 28th anniversary on Earth Day and to date has protected more than 13,000 acres from development with a goal of conserving 20,000 acres by 2020.

Learn more at BYLT.org.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust