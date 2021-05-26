Wild & Scenic Film Festival seeks art for 2022 theme

The 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival kicks off in Nevada City and Grass Valley Jan. 13-17, 2022 with its flagship event, a community favorite that hosts an average of over 8,000 attendees. Next, the event hits the road and goes On Tour reaching an annual audience of more than 85,000 people at 165+ events around the country. Along the journey, Wild & Scenic’s official artwork plays an integral role, setting the stage for the overall feeling of the event.

Wild & Scenic seeks an artist to design this year’s original artwork to be featured on all collateral including, but not limited to: promotional and commemorative posters, program, postcards, flyers, coasters, merchandise, website etc. In addition to receiving widespread exposure, the artist’s work that is selected will be provided a $350 cash prize as well as two festival passes. The winning artwork will also have the opportunity be prominently displayed at the flagship Festival.

For inspiration and insight, visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/wild-scenic-poster-art/ where you can see past year’s posters. We encourage submissions that feature the beautiful natural world, adventure in that world, and activism involved in protecting it.

We are interested in your 2-dimensional original artwork (no photography or 3-dimensional art) with a focus on environmental and activism themes that reflect the Wild & Scenic brand. Artwork should relate to water and our 2022 theme “Currents of Hope.”

It is free to submit your artwork. Submission requirements and entry form can be found at WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org/SubmitMyArt.

Submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, June 30, at 5 p.m.

Notification: Sent via email to all entrants by July 30, 2021.

Designs will be reviewed by Festival staff and the decision of artwork selection is final. The rights to the winning image belong to SYRCL; the artist only retains the rights to the original piece, no reproductions are allowed. Festival staff reserve the right to select artwork not submitted through this contest. All electronic submissions are property of SYRCL and will not be returned. If chosen, providing “camera-ready” artwork for use in promotional elements is the responsibility of the artist. WSFF may request at least one round of revisions to the image as a requirement to being chosen. By submitting you give permission for us to share your artwork on our website, social media, etc. Only the chosen artist/artwork will be compensated.

About Wild & Scenic Film Festival

One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) from their headquarters in Nevada City, California. Wild & Scenic events serve as fundraisers for the organization, supporting year-round work to unite the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. For more information, visit WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.