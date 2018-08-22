Wild & Scenic Film Festival makes first outdoor screening on the San Juan Ridge

TICKETS: Advance Tickets: $18 Advance, Members of SYRCL, Members of NCSCC, and Seniors. Tickets at the door: $20. Tickets available at online at http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org/wild-scenic-on-tour/ and at Briar Patch Food Co-op and Mother Truckers.

WHEN: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 8:30 p.m. Thursday

The South Yuba River Citizens League and the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center present Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour taking place on Thursday at the North Columbia Schoolhouse on the San Juan Ridge.

Tickets are on sale now at BriarPatch Food Co-op, Mother Truckers and online at http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org/wild-scenic-on-tour/, for $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the outdoor screening begins at 8:30 p.m.

For the first time in Nevada County, attendees can enjoy Wild & Scenic films under the stars, as this event takes place outdoors. The program features ten films including several local titles such as "Seeding our Future" and "The Salmon Will Run."

In addition, several community associations, such as Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and Dirt Bag Paddlers Active, will be present to provide information and resources on local community issues. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own comfy chairs and arrive early to enjoy the beer and wine garden and snacks for purchase.

SYRCL's Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour program reaches more than 60,000 people in the United States, Canada and Europe each year. This event brings Wild & Scenic back to Nevada County to engage the San Juan Ridge community with high-quality entertainment and to invite them to participate in the work that SYRCL does locally.

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival