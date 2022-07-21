Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces call for 2023 Art Exhibition

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with Nevada County Arts Council, invites local and regional artists to submit their environmental artwork for consideration in the 21st annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival Art Exhibition, taking place February 16-20, 2023.

Wild & Scenic uses environmental and adventure films to inspire activism and seeks art submissions that do the same. The featured artwork enhances the immersive nature of the festival experience. Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that address a broad interpretation of the theme of “environment” and highlight the beauty of the natural world.

“We cannot wait to host the Art Exhibition in person once again next year,” said Festival Director Lívia Campos de Menezes. “We are curating a robust exhibition in Nevada City and Grass Valley to celebrate environment-themed art, and the 2023 WSFF featured artists.”

Submissions will be accepted in three categories: 3-Dimensional, 2-Dimensional and Photography. Artists can submit up to three pieces per entry in a single category.

While all artwork will be considered, the exhibition curators are especially interested in pieces that interpret the festival theme, “CommUNITY.“ As many know, Wild & Scenic FIlm Festival is a program of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL). 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL). Founded on the premise that “people can save a river,” SYRCL has been uplifting the community by uniting and engaging with local citizens to protect and restore the Yuba River Watershed for decades. Wild & Scenic’ s theme focuses on the importance of approaching challenges as a unified community and reflects the significance of grassroots movements in protecting nature for future generations. The festival team is excited to celebrate with its community around the power of film to bring diverse people and ideas together, heal, and give hope.

Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in person at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in front of an audience of 8,000 environmental filmmakers, celebrities and social activists. Featured artists will be eligible for top three awards in each category, 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional, and Photography, a Best of Theme award, and Judges’ Awards.

The Jury will look for work that stands out within the greater themes of the festival. Joshua Harrison returns as a judge in 2023. Harrison is a filmmaker, educator, and co-director of the Center for the Study of the Force Majeure, bringing together artists, scientists, engineers, planners, and visionaries to design regenerative systems and policies that address climate change. Piper Johnson, award-winning painter and owner of the Piper J Johnson Gallery in Truckee, is another confirmed art judge for next year’s contest. A third art judge will be announced in the following weeks. Award-winners will be recognized and presented with certificates at the Artists Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony.

Submissions are now open. The final deadline to apply is October 31 with discounts available for earlier submissions. To submit your artwork and get more information about deadlines and requirements go to WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org .

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League