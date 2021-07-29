Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces call for 2022 art

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with Nevada County Arts Council, is once again inviting local and regional artists to submit their environmental artwork for possible inclusion at the 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, taking place Jan. 13-17, 2022.

Wild & Scenic uses environmental and adventure film to inspire activism and we are seeking art submissions that do the same. The featured artwork enhances the immersive nature of the festival experience. Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that address a broad interpretation of the theme of “environment” and highlight the beauty of the natural world.

“We are thrilled about bringing the Art Exhibition back to Nevada City and Grass Valley for an in-person festival experience,” says Festival Director Jess Swigonski. “I look forward to seeing what creations our vibrant community of artists have in store for our 2022 Art Exhibition.”

Submissions will be accepted in three categories this year: 3-Dimensional, 2-Dimensional and Photography. Artists can submit up to three pieces per entry in a single category.

While all artwork will be considered, we are especially interested in pieces that interpret our theme this year, Currents of Hope. The theme speaks to momentum toward a brighter future. In aligning ourselves with this theme, we envision a hopefulness that is grounded in real and measurable action, constantly moving us forward like the mighty creeks and rivers that are the lifeblood of this planet. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, a bedrock environmental law governing water quality in the United States. As Wild & Scenic reflects on our own milestone with 20 years of inspiring activism, we are excited to tap into our roots as an event that benefits our own local watershed. “Currents of Hope” celebrates a vision of a healthy, thriving planet regenerated by the unstoppable flow of compassionate communities who share in this dream.





Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in person at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in front of an audience of 8,000 environmental filmmakers, celebrities, and social activists . Selected artists will be eligible for top three awards in each category, 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional, and Photography, a Best of Theme award, and Judges’ Awards. The Jury will look for work that stands out within the greater themes of the festival. Award-winners will be recognized and presented with certificates at the Artists Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony.

The final deadline to apply is Nov. 8, and discounts are available for earlier submissions. Information about submission deadlines and requirements is online at WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival