Wild horses, burros available for adoption at Napa Mustang Days

NAPA ­— Wild horses and burros, including several mustangs trained to saddle, will be available for adoption at Napa Mustang Days, Friday through Sunday at the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association Grounds, 1200 Foster Rd., in Napa.

The Bureau of Land Management will offer nine mustang geldings, nine mustang mares, and six burros. These untrained wild horses range in age from two to five years old, and the burros are of all ages. Additionally, the event will offer four saddle-trained mustangs from the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center's R3C Wild Horse Program in Elk Grove.

"All of these horses are from public rangelands, where we work to manage wild horse and burro populations at levels that the rangeland can sustain," said Amy Dumas, manager of BLM-California's wild horse and burro program. "Our partnership with Napa Mustang Days is an important means of finding good homes for these animals."

Activities get underway at about 3 p.m. Friday, with a preview of untrained horses and burros available for adoption. Event gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and an hour of silent competitive bidding for untrained horses and burros begins at 10 a.m. Animals not taken during bidding will be available for $125 on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The BLM will offer saddle-trained horses in an auction during the Mustang Days' Saturday Afternoon Showcase, starting at 1 p.m., in the main arena. Joe Misner, manager of the R3C horse training ranch, will demonstrate the abilities of each inmate-trained horse prior to the auction. Successful adopters can get a head start on their training programs by participating in a post-adoption mini-clinic with Misner later Saturday afternoon.

Mustang Days events include entertainment, food and beverages. The Saturday Afternoon Showcase, a main arena show, will feature the acclaimed mustang trainer Bobby Kerr, the Painted Ladies Rodeo Drill Team and a parade of adopted wild horses, burros and mules.

Horse trainer Lesley Neuman will offer wild horse gentling demonstrations during both days of the event. Wild horse and burro adopters will be strolling the festival grounds with their trained horses and burros, demonstrating the potential of these animals.

Details and an event schedule are available at http://www.napamustangdays.com.

"We are excited to share our love and enthusiasm about mustangs and burros," said Mustang Days organizer Nancy Kerson. "We think that when people meet our animals up close, they will find that wild horses and burros excel at everything that domestic equines do. These are smart, loyal and highly trainable animals."

All horses and burros up for adoption have received de-worming treatments and vaccinations for West Nile virus and common equine diseases. All have negative Coggins test results. Adopters receive complete health records for their animals, so they can begin health care programs with their veterinarians.

To qualify, adopters must be at least 18 years old and have no convictions for inhumane treatment of animals. Bureau of Land Management staff members will interview all prospective adopters to be sure they meet the BLM adoption requirements.

Newly adopted horses and burros must be kept in corrals with at least 400 square feet of space per animal (20 feet by 20 feet), surrounded by a six-foot fence built of pipe or boards.

Adopters can keep horses under 18 months old in corrals with five-foot fences, and four-and-a-half-foot fences are allowed for burros. Adopters must provide a two-sided, roofed shelter to provide protection from extreme weather.

Adopters must provide a halter and lead rope. Bureau of Land Management wranglers will halter and load adopted animals. Animals must be transported in stock trailers with side-swinging gates.

Title to adopted wild horses and burros remains with the federal government for one year. After providing a year of good care, adopters can receive the title.

Wild horses and burros are protected the Wild Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act, a federal law. The law recognizes the animals as "living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the west," and requires the BLM to manage wild herd populations.

For more information about Napa Mustang Days, visit https://www.napamustangdays.com/.

Source: The Bureau of Land Management