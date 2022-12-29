Wild Eye Pub is hosting a “New York New Years Eve Gala” Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., according to a release.
Bob Mora and the Third Degree Blues Band will provide the music and “keep you dancing all night,” the release stated.
“Wear your favorite uptown sparkles, urban glitterati or rhinestone cowboy glam,” the release said. “All the shiny things!”
Advance tickets are required, according to the release. Tickets are available to purchse in person, by phone, or online at wildeyepub.com and are $55 (beverages and gratuities not included).
The ticket includes a buffet dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m., bubbly at 12 a.m. New York City time, the night of dancing, New York City’s ball drop on the big screen, photo booth, props and noisemakers, the release stated.
This event is presented on stage in Wild Eye Pub’s large, open dining room, according to the release.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Beverage service is offered throughout the evening, either tableside or at the bar, the release stated.
For more information, call 530-446-6668 or email info@wildeyepub.com
“We're gonna party like it's — 2023!“ the release stated.