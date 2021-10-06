Wide open studios: Center for the Arts, local artists present 26th Open Studios Tour

Since 2012, The Center for the Arts has proudly presented Open Studios. Set up as a self-guided tour of area artists who open their workspace to the public at no cost, the 26th Open Studios West takes place this weekend and next, featuring over 45 area artists in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

With so many artists displaying work, deciding which studios to visit can be challenging! The Center for the Arts is a great place to begin, as they are featuring pieces from each of the participants in the Granucci Gallery. While there, pick up a guidebook or simply go online to https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/open-studios-2021/ for a complete guide and map. Noting some artists will only be open the first weekend, the guide offers more detail about the who, what, where and when of each of the exhibitors.

The preview exhibition runs until Oct. 17. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and of course, anytime there is a show at the venue. The Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 10, 16 and 17 for the Open Studios exhibit. An opening reception takes place tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. with many of the artists available to discuss their work.

Many of the creatives are reaching out to bring attention to their craft and to encourage people to venture out and explore the many studios tucked into these foothills of western Nevada County. Also, to help minimize the amount of time spent moving from one location to another, many artists are gathering and sharing a space to give visitors the opportunity to see a variety of media all at once.

One of those groups is labeled Dockter Art Studio in the program guide. Located at 10514 Boulder Street in Nevada City, a quintet of artists will display their work in a variety of mediums. “People can enjoy a diverse display with a good energetic feel,” said host Yvon Dockter.

Dockter specializes in ceramics and jewelry but switches between a mélange of medium she said, “I’m slightly all over the place and it used to bother me, but it doesn’t anymore because I switch from one medium to another. Sometimes I blend two mediums together, like clay and metal or clay and found objects, but I mainly do ceramics.” Her art is both whimsical and functional and includes sculpture as well as cups, mugs and vases. Dockter said she is happy to open her studio and outdoor space to showcase the talents of several other artists as well.

One of those artists is Vlatka Vargas who specializes in acrylic painting and jewelry. Vargas said her main focus for several decades was working in metal and jewelry but her desire to work in color turned her toward fused glass and then she wanted to go bigger.

“I started to explore raising bowls in copper and silver and then I became interested in working bigger yet, so I started to explore cold wax and pigment.” She said that was a bit toxic, so she switched to cold wax and oil which she said she loved but then her studio access closed. “I started working at home and am interested in what I can do with limited space.” Her mixed media paintings in acrylic, cold wax and oil will be on display during Open Studio, along with some of her metal work, including bowls and jewelry.

Deborah Brant creates felted objects. “I like functional art and that tends to be vessels,” she said. “But some are sculpturally just stand-alone beautiful pieces.” Brant said crafting goes back generationally in her family. Sheltering gave her permission to focus on art, from the knitting of her upbringing to the fiber work she does today.

Several of the artists will be set up outside, while Dockter will be both outside and sharing her indoor space with Suzanne Christ-Burr. Christ-Burr came to Penn Valley via Downieville, and completely changed her focus from quilting to creating works with wet felts and Nuno. “Fiber migrates through silk to make a new fabric.” That simple explanation does not do justice to the beautiful creations Christ-Burr creates, which include unique felted scarves and wraps. She said gets her inspiration from nature. “Everything around you have a pattern of color, shape and design and I try to incorporate that into my art.”

Patrick McCauley has displayed with Dockter for many years. He said he has been working with wood for most of his life. “I started working with wood in the garage as a kid and then took wood classes in school and then I just went on my own.” It was an early piece that placed well in a state fair contest that made him determined to make a living from art, creating one of a kind furniture, large commercial sculptures and for the last 15 years or so with exotic woods, incorporating brass and bronze. He recently went to his first show since the pandemic and said it felt great to be out again. McCauley said creating art can be a solitary endeavor and he is looking forward to sharing his efforts with the public. “Every now and again you need to be reminded you are doing good work.”

Twin Star Gallery Owner Mindy Oberne will once again open her studio. Her experience began with a handbag business but is now focused on clay and ceramics. Wood and sculpture artist Donald Russel will also display his work.

Other multi-artist spaces can be found at ASIF (Artist Studio in the Foothills) at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley, at 11630 Bernadine Court in Grass Valley and at Art Works Gallery on Mill Street, also in Grass Valley. Of course, it is the luxury of visiting the private studios of each of the artists that make the weekend so special.

Most art on display is also for sale. It’s a great time to get started on holiday shopping while supporting the local community. Grab a friend, a guide and get outside to enjoy the 26th Open Studio West.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHO: The Center for the Arts WHAT: Open Studios Tour 2021 WHEN: Oct. 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Normal Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Preview Exhibition: Through Oct. 17 Artist Reception: Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts WHERE: The Granucci Gallery at The Center for the Arts and artists studios throughout the county HOW: http://www.openstudiostour.org ADMISSION: Free Admission INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

