‘Why Poetry’ — Yuba Lit presents Guggenheim-winning poet Matthew Zapruder at The Stone House in Nevada City

Yuba Lit will present the next live reading series from Guggenheim-winning poet and former New York Times Magazine poetry editor Matthew Zapruder reading and discussing his book "Why Poetry" Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Stone House in Nevada City, according to a release.

"Why Poetry" makes an impassioned but plainspoken case that good poetry can be understood deeply by anyone — if we liberate ourselves from misguided ways we've been taught to read it.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m., with a small-bites menu and no-host bar offered by the Stone House, and a signing afterwards, a festive format well-known to Yuba Lit's regular audiences. But because Zapruder advocates a special role for poetry to bring meaning to our every day lives, Yuba Lit is also looking for local community members to be part of this event before Zapruder even arrives.

Inspired by the National Endowment for the Art's Poetry Out Loud national poetry recitation contest, Yuba Lit is seeking audience members to recite their favorite poem from memory.

The best recitation will be voted by audience applause, and the winning poetry out loud participant will receive a free copy of Matthew Zapruder's book, and a gift certificate to Harmony Books. Interested poetry reciters should write yubalit@gmail.com to save their spot in the opening contest.

Yuba Lit founder and producer Rachel Howard said she is excited to hear locals share their favorite poems, and eager for the rare opportunity to host Zapruder.

"Matthew Zapruder is truly a leading poet and poetry advocate of our day and such a generous, down-to-earth, and charismatic reader," she said. "I love 'Why Poetry' for the way it fires up people who already appreciate poetry, and the way it makes poetry personal and alive for people who probably would love poetry, if only they hadn't learned early in life to fear reading poetry 'wrong.'

"Ultimately, 'Why Poetry' is a book about the power of close attention to awaken our sense of truth, and I think that's a message our culture needs right now."

In addition to "Why Poetry," Zapruder is the author of the poetry collections "Sun Bear," "Come on All You Ghosts," "The Pajamaist," and "American Linden."

He is an editor-at-large with Wave Books and a professor at St. Mary's College of California.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, at The Stone House, located at 107 Sacramento St., Nevada City.

A $10 donation payable by cash or check at the door supports Yuba Lit's production costs. Patrons are encouraged to reserve a seat by writing to yubalit@gmail.com with their name and number of guests.

For more information, visit http://www.yubalit.org. The series also has a Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/yubalit.

Source: Yuba Lit