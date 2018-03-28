Whole Music Camp goes to Sugar Bowl Ski Resort — New traditional music program opens enrollment for its inaugural year

The Whole Music Camp is excited to announce their new family-style string program, offering diverse styles of traditional music classes to adults and kids of all ability levels.

The program is hosted by Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in Norden and offers full, private mountain access during its session. The camp includes core string classes, general music jams, and an assortment of elective classes, as well as dances and evening gatherings.

The program runs from July 16-21 and culminates with a finale concert and auction on Sugar Bowl's Village Lodge deck and lawn that are open to the public.

Director Amie Ferrier said, "I'm beyond excited to bring this program to local families, and we hope to make it an annual summer tradition. We're bringing in teachers from around the country, and we'll have full access to all of Sugar Bowl's resort lodging, catered food, and wide open skies in the Sierra Nevada for recreation, dancing, music, and play."

The camp offers a blend of technical instruction, ear training, and jam sessions, and welcomes anyone with a basic proficiency or love of music to join.

Enrollment is open on their website, http://www.wholemusiccamp.com, and the priority application deadline is Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

About the Whole Music Camp

The Whole Music Camp is based out of Grass Valley and was founded by Amie and Eli Ferrier in 2017, offering its debut session in summer 2018.

Amie and Eli are both teachers at the Nevada City School of the Arts: Amie teaches traditional string music classes and Eli leads the outdoor education program, which makes this camp a natural fit for them both.