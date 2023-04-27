Whole Music Camp 2023 registration is open! Our all-ages family camp runs July 14-16 and offers a weekend of music workshops, swimming, camping, and storytelling. Run by local teachers Amie and Eli Ferrier, camp is a homegrown and inclusive program for musicians of every level and we invite you to come join us.
Camp is geared toward traditional string music, emphasizing old time and bluegrass, with an array of 22 different workshops for campers this year. For those who don’t play an instrument, there are intro classes including singing, storytelling, dance and more.
This year’s teacher lineup features not just brilliant and technically gifted players, but also genuinely warm and fun human beings. We’re proud to showcase so many young female artists this year. Teachers include Emilie Rose (of Two Runner), local musicians Heather Grove (of Harmony Happens) and Peter Wilson (of the Deadbeats), and Robin Fischer and Tessa Schwartz from the Bay Area, among others.
Camp is located on a magical campus in Soda Springs and includes lodging, meals, private lake, instruction, storyslam, and evening bonfire jam. Registration is required to attend and the deadline to register is May 31. As a family-style camp, minors under the age of 18yrs must attend with a guardian.