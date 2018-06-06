‘Who We Are’: Exhibition of new works by local artist Ron Kenedi at Shine Sacramento

"We are a nation of diverse people with diverse histories and a variety of ideas," said Ron Kenedi. "Yet, like streams merging into rivers and rivers merging into the oceans we form a powerful entity that is more than the sum of its parts."

Kenedi's new exhibition of paintings at Shine Sacramento attempts to magnify and praise this diversity and as the artist says "the whole of the show is far more than a compilation of parts. It presents a picture of a nation that is changing, evolving and growing from its humble roots to a yet unformed, beautiful, diverse, not always in agreement, human family."

The exhibition depicts this arc of growth from the beginning of freedom of speech to a celebration of our unified strength with stops along the way at love, caring, sorrow, pain, curiosity, aggression and joy.

"Who We Are" opened on Monday, June 4, and runs until July 6. There will be an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Shine Sacramento is located at 1400 E St. in Sacramento. For more information call 916-551-1400.