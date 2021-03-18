Whitney Myer to perform live from The Center
Whitney Myer will be performing live From The Center on Friday, March 26, at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed show and a live streaming event. While the live experience is best, ticket holders will have 48 hours to enjoy the show. Members of The Center for the Arts get free tickets to the live experience and unlimited access to watch the replay in the new Member Library at thecenterforthearts.org, an exciting new member benefit for 2021.
KNOW & GO
WHO: Whitney Myer
WHAT: Live From The Center
WHEN: Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Online
WEBSITE: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/from-the-center-whitney-myer/
ADMISSION: $10, free for The Center for the Arts Members
INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384
A nexus of RnB, hip-pop and Rock n Roll, Whitney Myer’s soulful vocals and electrifying live performances have mesmerized audiences, earning her featured appearances at Lightning in a Bottle, The Bounce Festival, and SXSW. Drawing inspiration from musicians like Prince, Little Dragon and Bjork, Whitney Myer has shared the stage with the likes of Allen Stone, DEV and Fitz And The Tantrums.
Whitney Myer burst onto the scene in 2012, wowing Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green and Blake Shelton on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2012. Her show stopping rendition of Alicia Keys “No One” turned the chairs of all four judges. That same year Whitney released her first solo EP “The Articles of Luminous Nature”. The record highlights not only her soulful voice but also her focused musical prowess as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
Whitney’s songs have been featured on Netflix, ABC, and NBC shows. In addition to her stunning vocal abilities, she also plays guitar and keys. For her From The Center show, she will be performing brand new music from a forthcoming EP and will be accompanied by her father, Scott Myer, also on guitar. Watch Whitney Myer live From The Center on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for the public and free for members of The Center for the Arts. Tickets and membership information are available online at thecenterforthearts.org and by calling 530-274-8384 or visiting the box office located at 314 W. Main Street in downtown Grass Valley. The box office is open on Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 4 p.m.
Source: The Center for the Arts
