White Tara meditation & practice in Grass Valley

Jewel Heart Norcal study group will begin a study and practice of White Tara, the female Buddha of healing and long life. Each session will include discussions and meditations.

White Tara meditation and practice will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.

These meditations are practical and easy to practice so that you can do them on your own to improve your own physical and mental health as well as to help others.

Jewel Heart Norcal is a local study group that follows the teachings of Mahayana Buddhism — in the tradition of the Dalai Lama — as expounded by Kyabje Gehlek Rimpoche.

Jewel Heart Norcal meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday in downtown Grass Valley.

There is no charge for participation and new participants are welcome.

For location or more information contact Joe Breault at 530-802-6221 or email: jbreault51@gmail.com.