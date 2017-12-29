Where’s the party?: An Informal Guide to New Year’s Eve in Nevada County

After what many consider to have been a particularly tumultuous year, it seems like a good time to celebrate and look forward to what 2018 has to offer.

For those still deciding how to celebrate New Years Eve, there are plenty of options; from rowdy to romantic, there's something for everyone.

While the Miners Foundry will be full of the tunes of Earles of Newtown, and The Center for the Arts will be getting down with Fleetwood Mask, the Crazy Horse Saloon in Nevada City will be booming with the Big Easy-influenced sound of Swamp Zen.

Combining funk and Americana soul, Swamp Zen hail from Chico and promise an energetic evening courtesy of their lively horn section and percussion.

Low Flying Birds will be opening the show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and are available at Briar Patch Co-op, Crazy Horse Saloon, and online at crazyhorsenc.com. Patrons must be over the age of 21 to attend.

For those who prefer a decidedly more Latin flair, look no further than Nevada City's Golden Era.

The cocktail bar will welcome Ivan Najera & Friends who will share their unique combination of Brazilian, Spanish, Andean, and Flamenco Jazz.

A $25 ticket — available at the door — will include party favors, late night snacks, and a champagne toast. The event is limited to patrons age 21 and over.

In Grass Valley, 151 Union Square will be hosting a Country Masquerade Bash with music from the Man In Black-inspired Cash Prophets.

The downtown beer bar will be providing masquerade wear at the door with the purchase of your $40 ticket which will also include light appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to order their tickets as soon as possible, as it is likely the event will sell out. Online tickets can be found at 151unionsquare.com.

Something for everyone

Some prefer to start out the new year with a bit of philanthropy; for them, a good option would be the Celebrate New Year's Eve ball being thrown by The Norah Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to spreading love and restoring hope in the lives of children and families facing health related hardships.

Their festive celebration, held at the Foothills Event Center, will carry a "pink" theme, with attendees encouraged to dress in their best pink party clothes.

Guests must be 21 or over to attend, and every penny raised that night will go to the foundation.

For tickets and more information please visit thenorahfoundation.org.

The Gold Miner's Inn is throwing a party, and wisely offering party/hotel room bundles, an attractive choice for those who want to avoid the roads this New Year's Eve.

Live music will be provided by Robby James & The Streets of Bakersfield, a country-western outfit who will surely have the crowds on their feet.

Partygoers will find a no host bar, hats and noisemakers, a nacho bar, and champagne toast to help get 2018 started right.

Those who opt for a hotel room package will enjoy a free hot breakfast buffet with a Bloody Mary bar. Call 530-477-1700 for information and tickets.

It can be a struggle to stay awake until the stroke of midnight, so Lucchesi Vineyards and Winery Tasting Room are beginning their New Year party at the early hour of 6 p.m.

Runnin' 4 Cover will bring their high-energy mix of rock and pop to the Grass Valley spot, with no cover charge. Until 9 p.m. guests can dance and sip wine; whether or not revelers run home to sleep or on to another party is up to them.

With all of the activity surrounding the holidays it can be easy to lose sight of the promising symbolism of ringing in a new year.

Nevada County has plenty of venues with events happening during New Year's Eve, and you can visit the calendar online at TheUnion.com to find out more.

As with any other busy party night: be safe, enjoy the company of loved ones, and — most importantly — have fun.

Jennifer Nobles is a freelance writer for The Union and can be contacted at jenkrisnobles@gmail.com.