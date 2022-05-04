‘Where consciousness meets party’: Three-day High Vibes music festival hits the fairgrounds this weekend

A three-day music festival promoting a “joyous community experience of music, dance, workshops, yoga, organic food, connection and fun” hits Nevada County this weekend, May 6-8, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Nate Stein aka Equanimous runs High Vibe Records, a self-described artist friendly record label based out of Nevada City, with a mission to share good music and high vibes. His group has put on several one-day festivals and are excited to expand to a full three-day experience, taking place this weekend.

Equanimous, originally from the East Coast, has lived in California for about twelve years and found his way to Nevada County in 2018. “I was just kind of traveling around and really fell in love with the dance community. There is this really wonderful, amazing dance community in Nevada County, and I just love it. The community and the nature and everything are amazing here. I found myself subletting rentals around Nevada City and finally just landed there. That is where my community has grown, and I just really want to support that community and provide more high vibe events.”

Holding the festival is about spreading what Equanimous calls the “high vibes.“

“It’s about spreading consciousness and awareness,” he explained. “We are all about living fully organic. That is important. It’s about sharing good music and raising the vibration of the planet.”

The festival will feature Equanimous, who not only is part of the festival production team but is also a music producer and DJ. “You can find my stuff on Spotify. I have about a half million monthly listeners – that number goes up and down but that is where I am known. I definitely have a strong following, on Spotify at least. A lot of people know my music. I play a lot of festivals. My whole thing is spreading really good positive music.” Equanimous went on to explain none of the music has dark or negative lyrics. “It’s all positive, affirming lyrics and that’s kind of the vibe.”

Also headlining at the festival is Mose. “Mose lives in Guatemala and plays more like tribal house music,” Equanimous explained, and went on to describe a number of other acts performing. “Some of the other artists are Ruby Chase. She is a ceremonial bass-y, tribal, dance artist and producer. Also, Skysia who is more like a sexy, deeper bass artist. Mikey Pauker who calls himself medicine rock. It’s kind of folk, positive music. And Yohm is a Nevada City favorite, and lots of other Nevada City favorites will be there as well.” You can go to High Vibe Radio on Spotify for a playlist of the type of music to expect at the event.

Late night will feature silent disco where people put on headphones and music is piped into the headsets so those around can rest.

The focus of the festival is primarily on the music with a lot of talent taking the stage throughout the weekend. Equanimous said, “It is lots of really great music. Lots of talented artists. Lots of heart-centered dance music. We don’t have any bands. There are about eight acoustic acts, singer/songwriter acts but besides that it is DJ’s and producers that will play positive music.”

The festival is produced by the nonprofit Global Conscious Collective and by High Vibe Records. Equanimous said there are distinct kinds of scenes and he’s promoting the positive. “There’s the jam band rock thing where a lot of people are getting drunk and doing their thing and then there’s the full-on bass music scene which is a little bit more druggy. I don’t really like that scene, so what we are trying to do is create a space where it’s encouraged to live your best self and heal and transform and evolve consciously and live in awareness as a human being but still be able to party and that’s where we bring the dance element in. Our slogan is: Where consciousness meets party and party meets consciousness.”

There will also be a number of community-building workshops. Equanimous added, “There will be yoga. There will be talks about healthy relationship dynamics. There are going to be talks on new ways of thinking. There are going to ceremonies to bless the land. There will be an opening ceremony where a native will come in and honor the original tribe this land is on.”

The event will also welcome a number of vendors selling clothes, jewelry, and other goods. In addition, there will be massage therapists, healers, and others of the like. And a number of vendors selling 100% organic, vegan food.

Of note, alcohol is prohibited and will not be available for sale. Equanimous explained, “We are all about the high vibe. We are a sober festival. We really don’t want alcohol on site. We will have security checking that. It’s really all about people living their best selves and not needing to numb themselves with poison.”

Equanimous concluded, “We encourage soberness. We find when we say no alcohol, it changes the vibe. We just want there to be a good vibe.”

Camping and glamping options are available but may sell out. Early bird tickets have expired but you can get single day or the full festival pass at https://highviberecords.ticketspice.com/highvibefest

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Artist Ruby Chase will also be performing at the festival. She is a ceremonial, tribal, dance artist and producer.

Artist Mikey Pauker, who plays medicine rock, will be playing the festival.

